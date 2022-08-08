ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Fulton prosecutors flash Giuliani photo to counter grand jury request

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tr1TQ_0h9WcZz100

P rosecutors in Fulton County , Georgia, are using a photo of a smiling Rudy Giuliani to fight his request to delay testimony slated for Tuesday in a grand jury investigation related to the 2020 election.

After Giuliani pleaded with a Fulton County court to delay his testimony due to a medical procedure that he claims has inhibited him from flying for several weeks, prosecutors pointed to the photo posted to his Twitter account a week ago that they say indicates he traveled after his procedure. They also claim to have records showing that he purchased airline tickets after the procedure.

GIULIANI UNLIKELY TO FACE CHARGES IN FEDERAL LOBBYING CASE: REPORT

"The District Attorney has obtained records that indicate that between July 19, 2022, and July 21, 2022, the Witness purchased multiple airline tickets with cash, including tickets to Rome, Italy, and Zurich, Switzerland, for travel dates ranging between July 22, 2022, and July 29, 2022. All of these dates were after the Witness’s medical procedure," prosecutors argued in court documents filed Monday.

The response included a tweet from Giuliani of a photo he took with entertainment reporter Lauren Conlin earlier this month that prosecutors argue is evidence he traveled outside of New York after receiving the procedure. They offered to assist him in obtaining travel to Fulton County through alternative means instead of air travel.


Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the Fulton County investigation that had subpoenaed Giuliani for testimony, scheduled an emergency hearing Tuesday on the matter. A New York court previously ordered Giuliani to give testimony to a Fulton County special grand jury investigating whether crimes were committed in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

While Giuliani did not reveal what type of operation he claims to have received in his filing to delay the hearing, his son said he had undergone a heart stent operation in early July. Giuliani's legal team argued that Giuliani was in "no way seeking to inappropriately delay" and that he "has been willing to cooperate" with investigators.

Giuliani had been subpoenaed for testimony alongside a slew of other Trump allies, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), in July. He attempted to fight the subpoena in court but failed to show up for his hearing, so a New York judge ordered him to appear before Fulton County investigators. His lawyers cited his recovery as an excuse for missing the hearing in his motion to delay the testimony.

"Mr. Giuliani received notice/service on July 12, 2022, while recovering from a medical procedure, and set it aside until the next morning without looking at the date. When he reviewed it the next morning, he realized that he had missed the court date," Giuliani's legal team argued.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating crimes committed in Georgia during the aftermath of the 2020 election. She began the inquiry after evidence surfaced that then-President Donald Trump had a call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stressing the need to "find" 11,780 votes needed to tip the election to him. Trump has denied wrongdoing and hailed the call as "perfect."

A special grand jury was impaneled in May to assist with subpoenas. In the subpoena of Giuliani, Fulton County investigators pointed to Giuliani's December 2020 claims before a Georgia Senate panel that a video proved election fraud transpired in Georgia's State Farm Arena. Raffensperger's office subsequently "debunked" those claims, according to the Giuliani subpoena.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
State
New York State
City
Rome, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Retired Morrow police chief passes away

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jimmy Callaway, a retired chief of police for Morrow, has died. According to a Facebook post from the city, Callaway joined the department in 2006, and served as chief of police from 2016 until 2020. At the time of his death, Callaway was director of state...
MORROW, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
claytoncrescent.org

Clayton County Ethics Board meets

The Clayton County Board of Ethics is scheduled to meet tonight, Wednesday, August, 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Conference Room II at 112 Smith Street. The seven-member appointed board “investigates ethics complaints, adjudicates alleged ethics violations, provides advisory opinions regarding the ethics code, and recommends revisions to the ethics code, as necessary, to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners,” according to the county’s website.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rolling out

Dr. Rashad Richey exposes active Cop under murder indictment

Clayton County police officer Kristopher Hutchens, who faces felony murder charges from a 2016 deadly officer-involved shooting, was captured in an exclusive photo provided to “Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey” showing him preparing to train officers on the SWAT team at a shooting range. He was originally placed on administrative leave.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Georgia Senate
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
The FADER

The gun activist that forced Music Midtown’s cancellation is planning more challenges

At the start of the month, the Atlanta-based festival Music Midtown announced it would not be going forward in September. A reason for the cancellation was not given, though Billboard reported that Georgia's gun laws, which would have permitted firearms to be brought onto the festival grounds, led to organizers nixing the show. In a new interview with Billboard, Phillip Evans, the gun activist and blogger who threatened the lawsuit against Music Midtown, says he wants to "challenge" Live Nation's weapons policy banning guns inside Georgia amphitheaters.
ATLANTA, GA
19thnews.org

Stacey Abrams to join The 19th for keynote interview at ‘Equality on the Ballot’ event in Atlanta

Atlanta (Aug. 11, 2022) — The 19th is excited to announce “Equality on the Ballot,” an evening of live conversations this September exploring the midterm elections and core issues facing our democracy. Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor and a leading advocate for voting rights, leads the program in a keynote conversation with The 19th’s editor-at-large, Errin Haines. The event will also feature critical conversations about what’s motivating women, especially women of color and LGBTQ+ people, to vote in state and local elections this November.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Switzerland
CBS 46

Atlanta rapper T.I. honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award on Wednesday. Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented...
ATLANTA, GA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
68K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy