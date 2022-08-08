Huntsville Animal Services still waiving fees, hosting a superhero party for adopters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – There are still pets in need of a Superhero! Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is extended its Adoption League of Heroes Campaign. The shelter is waiving all adoption fees through August 27 when they will hold a “superhero reunion” for HAS supporters and adopters.

The reunion will include fun, dog-friendly activities and pup cup treats for any canine attendees. The shelter will also give a tour of its newly completed Phase III renovations.

“If you’ve ever volunteered here, fostered a pet or adopted an animal, come!” said HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard in a statement. “You’re welcome to bring your furry friends, too.”

The shelter has seen high numbers of animals this summer. HAS will continue to waive adoption fees for most adult animals through August 27, some exclusions apply.

Picking out the perfect pal doesn’t take superhuman strength or the ability to fly, just visit the shelter’s website for photos and descriptions of all the adoptable pets.

Every pet adopted through the shelter is vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and comes with a city license and even a free bag of pet food.

HAS is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or find them on Facebook .

