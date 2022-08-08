ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville Animal Services still waiving fees, hosting a superhero party for adopters

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTFWf_0h9WcFZj00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – There are still pets in need of a Superhero! Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is extended its Adoption League of Heroes Campaign. The shelter is waiving all adoption fees through August 27 when they will hold a “superhero reunion” for HAS supporters and adopters.

The reunion will include fun, dog-friendly activities and pup cup treats for any canine attendees. The shelter will also give a tour of its newly completed Phase III renovations.

“If you’ve ever volunteered here, fostered a pet or adopted an animal, come!” said HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard in a statement. “You’re welcome to bring your furry friends, too.”



The shelter has seen high numbers of animals this summer. HAS will continue to waive adoption fees for most adult animals through August 27, some exclusions apply.

Picking out the perfect pal doesn’t take superhuman strength or the ability to fly, just visit the shelter’s website for photos and descriptions of all the adoptable pets.

Every pet adopted through the shelter is vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and comes with a city license and even a free bag of pet food.

HAS is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or find them on Facebook .

RocketCityMom

Rocket City Mom Welcomes Lindsey Barron as New COO

Help us welcome the newest member of the RCM team! Lindsey Barron is the new Chief Operations Officer at Rocket City Mom Media Group and RocketCityMom.com. Barron will oversee daily operations for Sales and Editorial Staff and can be reached via email at lindsey@rocketcitymom.com. “As the Huntsville area continues to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
lavacacountytoday.com

How will you be remembered?

In for the long haul, Moulton eatery looks to be remembered 100 years after it’s gone. “I hope people are still talking about Bryan’s 100 years after I’m gone,” he said to no one in particular, not so long ago. I glanced at the empty tables to my left. Then shot a quick look to the tables at my back. Only then did I realize my buddy Ignacio Morales was talking to me. We’re the only two left. But honestly, how do you respond to a statement like that? C’mon, just a couple bites…
MOULTON, AL
