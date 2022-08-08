Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Your Digital Camera 259 download
Download the videos, buyer’s guide ebook, Lightroom presets and tutorial start files for Digital Camera issue 259. The download for Digital Camera issue 259 includes 50 minutes of video training for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity; a Buyer's Guide PDF with camera and lens reviews galore; print-your-own tips cards, a collection of presets for Photoshop and Lightroom, and the start files for selected tutorials.
Comments / 0