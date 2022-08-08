ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero arrest records for August 1 to 7

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kM4Zz_0h9WbuHx00
  • On August 1, Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was arrested at 6570 Morro Road for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
  • On August 1, Robert Norman Kerst, 52, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7380 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail.
  • On August 1, Rayford Dee Bowles, 54, of Santa Margarita, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence, warrant: FTA vehicle code violation and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail.
  • On August 2, Lynda Margaret Magdaleno, 67, of Atascadero, was arrested at the 10600 block of Atascadero Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
  • On August 3, Andrew Michael Powell, 27, transient, was arrested in Atascadero for trespassing, public nuisance and disorderly conduct: under the influence of drug.
  • On August 3, Lance Lee Robinson, 50, transient, was arrested in Atascadero for warrant: FTA vehicle code violation, bench warrant for failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail.
  • On August 3, Leslie Servinromero, 26, transient, was arrested in Atascadero for disorderly conduct: under the influence of drug.
  • On August 3, Mark Claude McKinley, 73, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for obstructing/resisting/etcetera public/peace officer/emergency med tech and disorderly conduct: alcohol.
  • On August 4,James Alvin Gingg, 63, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera.
  • On August 5, Timothy Lane Burch, 50, transient, was arrested in Atascadero for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, assault with a deadly firearm on person and exhibiting a firearm.
  • On August 5, Beverly Renea Wright, 59, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
  • On August 6, Jose Guadalupe Cano, 21, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for disorderly conduct: alcohol and obstructing/resisting an executive officer.
  • On August 6, Jesus Ismael Cano, 23, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for disorderly conduct: alcohol.
  • On August 6, Rodrigo Valenciaandrade, 33, of San Miguel, was arrested at the intersection of San Ramon and El Camino Real for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
  • On August 7, Katherine Suzette Zavala, 29, was arrested at the intersection of Traffic Way and El Camino Real for disorderly conduct: alcohol.
  • On August 7, Mikayla Joy Jacobsen, 36, of Los Angeles, was arrested at 6005 El Camino Real for disorderly conduct: alcohol.
  • On August 7, Eduardo Olascoagadiaz, 28, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested at 6280 Morro Road for possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the alcohol and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
  • On August 7, Michael Peter McAlpine, 60, of Santa Margarita, was arrested at 9522 El Camino Real for possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

