Netflix viewers horrified at streamer's "shocking" new Woodstock documentary
Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 focuses on the failure of Woodstock '99
ComicBook
The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Cast as Lead in Based on a True Story Series
The Big Bang and The Flight Attendant Star Kaley Cuoco has been cast to star in Based on a True Story comedic thriller series for Peacock. The series, which comes from Craig Rosenberg, is inspired by an actual event and follows the story of a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide and exposes America's obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat. According to Variety, Cuoco is set to play a married woman named Ava Bartlett and all other details have been kept under wraps.
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
Popculture
John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV
Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
WATCH: Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Ride Golf Cart Through Dollywood
Since its opening in 1961 under a different name, Dollywood has attracted millions upon millions of visitors for its concerts, crafts, and thrill rides. Both Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton enjoyed a ride on the premises, but it was not a rollercoaster; rather, the two road a golf cart together.
Melanie Lynskey's Partner Jason Ritter Is ‘The World’s Most Adorable Feminist’
Melanie Lynskey is having a banner year. The actor just received her first Emmy nomination for outstanding leading actress in a drama series, her amazing show Yellowjackets is a total hit, and she has the cutest three-year-old daughter. And now she’s telling us in her latest interview that she also has an adorably feminist husband who does everything in his power to help her achieve success and balance.
The Hollywood Gossip
Armie Hammer to Ex: I Will Tie You Up and Use Every Hole Until I'm Done With You
The last we checked on Armie Hammer, the former Hollywood star was selling timeshares at a resort in the Cayman Islands. The former A-listers fall from grace was swift and 100 percent deserved. And Hammer might have be facing a world of additional consequences thanks to some new allegations about...
Internet Slams 'Controlling' Boyfriend Threatening Breakup Over Vacation
"He flips out and says if I go I'm coming back single. It's ridiculous to even think of going at my age," said the Mumsnet user.
AOL Corp
Kevin Federline interview won't air in full because some claims are 'too hurtful,' says interviewer
Kevin Federline's upcoming interview — which Britney Spears has already spoken out against — won't air in full because it's "too hurtful." That is what the interviewer, Daphne Barak, said on the British morning show Lorraine on Monday. She also shared why Federline and the former couple's teen sons — Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 — wanted to do the tell-all, which will air as a one-hour special later in the month, claiming it's because "nobody has thought about them" and they "have been hurt." Barak also claimed Britney's estranged mom, Lynne Spears, who is still in touch with Federline, wanted to participate but was too "scared."
Niles Crane’s Age At First And Last Appearance On ‘Frasier’ Sitcom Series
Frasier, the classic sitcom that aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, and was, of course, a spin-off of Cheers, served as a continuation of the story of psychiatrist Frasier Crane as played by Kelsey Grammer. On the show, Frasier goes back to his Seattle hometown as a radio show host, reconnecting with his father, Martin, who is a retired police officer, and his younger brother, Niles.
The Assistant to The Invisible Man: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Julia Garner stars in a disturbing fictionalisation of Weinstein’s crimes, while an exceptional Elisabeth Moss gives us the best version of HG Wells’s sci-fi classic ever
Criminal Minds' Paget Brewster Reveals Her 'Sassier' New Look for Revival
Click here to read the full article. Criminal Minds fans will experience a “sassier, no filters” version of Emily Prentiss when the procedural returns for its upcoming Paramount+ revival — and it all starts with the hair. Franchise vet Paget Brewster on Monday tweeted a photo from her first day in hair and makeup for the highly anticipated revival, and her sneak peek came with an important message. “Oh, hi Guys !! … I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss,” Brewster wrote. “And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else.” Brewster, whose Criminal Minds...
Remembering "Route 66": TV's First "Travel" Show
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
The Mysterious Life and Death of Actress Inger Stevens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the sources mentioned and/or gathered through TheHollywoodReporter.com, and LATimes.com, among others.]
Worst Solo Albums by Superstar Band Members
It’s never pretty when great bands splinter – whether temporarily, or forever and ever, amen. But things can get a lot uglier when that splintering results in one or more band members recording a solo album that, how shall we put it, stinks to high heaven. Unlike goose...
Influencer Stalked During Disney World Trip, Finds Man Waiting for Her in Hotel Lobby
A TikTok influencer is encouraging her followers to be cautious about sharing personal information while traveling after she was stalked during a trip to Disney World. TikTok user Adriane — who posts using the handle @drunkdistory — opened up about how sharing details about a trip last year put her in a potentially unsafe situation.
The 5 Best Horror Movies of All Time: Opinion
Horror movies scare and entertain audiences by providing suspense, thrills, and chills. These films can be about anything that falls within the horror genre, including monsters, ghosts, witches, werewolves, and slashers. They often feature scenes of suspense, jump scares, and gore.
Here Comes the Sun: Actress Sandy Duncan and the modern library
Mo Rocca sits down with actress, singer and dancer Sandy Duncan to discuss her career and how she recovered after losing eyesight in her left eye. Also, how modern libraries are becoming social hubs full of activities and technology. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
inputmag.com
The Eve 6 Guy advises a married guy obsessed with another woman
This week, we discuss fantasy, desire, and slow-motion infidelity, plus the pros and cons of boring desk jobs. I also manage to devote a few paragraphs to overrated writer and CEO apologist Malcolm Gladwell. Let’s get into it!. Fantasy girl. Dear Eve 6 Guy,. I’ve been married for about...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Sofia Carson On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
On Monday, August 8th, Actress Sofia Carson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On the late night talk show, she discussed her starring in the Netflix film Purple Hearts, plus shared how she landed her role in the movie and sang the hit song she wrote for the soundtrack. I absolutely loved her white lace dress and platform heels she wore on the show! The sleek straight hair made her look really sophisticated too! I have the details on that stunning lace dress inside…
