Philadelphia, PA

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
James White’s greatest moments as a Patriot

Patriots running back, James White, announced his retirement on Thursday. But fans will always remember some of the greatest moments of “Sweet Feet.”. Three time Super Bowl Champ, James White, has officially hung up his cleats. He was a staple on the Patriots roster, a captain for 4 years, and a player that will hold a legacy at 1 Patriot Place.
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Running Back Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing undrafted rookie running back DeAndre Torrey after welcoming him for a workout on Wednesday. Torrey was a standout running back for North Texas from 2018-21. Through his senior season in 2021, the dynamic RB recorded 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The NFL world took...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
