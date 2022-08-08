Eddie Izzard has shared the unexpected way she decided to reveal she had changed her pronouns to she/her.In December 2020, Izzard appeared on Sky Arts series Portrait Artist of the Year, in which the show’s host Stephen Mangan and contestants referred to Izzard using feminine pronouns.According to Izzard, she had been asked by artists featured on the series if she preferred to be called he/him or she/her, having not been widely acknowledged as the latter.“I didn’t change my pronouns – I was thinking of changing them,” Izzard, 60, said on podcast My Seven Wonders with Clive Anderson.Izzard, who described...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO