Whitakers, NC

Teen killed, second person hurt in shootings at NC party

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
WHITAKERS, N.C. — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and a second person injured early Sunday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 1:30 a.m. reporting multiple shooters at a party at a home in Whitakers.

Melito Armstrong Jr. was shot in the chest and died. His mother confirmed to WRAL-TV that Armstrong had turned 17 in July. Another victim went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. WRAL reports that deputies believe the shooting was not a random act and the shooters and victims knew each other.

Investigators found multiple vehicles at the scene with bullet holes. The suspects left the area before authorities arrived.

Investigators said that about 200 people attended the party.

