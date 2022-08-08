Read full article on original website
Panther Pantry helps Pocono students in need
POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — What was once an art room inside Pocono Mountain West High School in Tobyhanna Township has now transformed into a food and hygiene pantry. The pantry is where students in the district can take what they need, free of charge. "We wanted to have more...
Mobile barbershop in Scranton giving free haircuts to kids
A hairstylist with a heart, her business is called "Kind Cutz" for a reason. The Scranton woman is now on the move with her talents and generosity.
Company prints for free, raises money for Nescopeck family after fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Flowers and stuffed animals line a property on First Street in Nescopeck. It's a tribute in memory of the seven adults and three children who died in a fire in Nescopeck last week. Now, a business in nearby Berwick is stepping in to help spread the...
Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County. First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park. Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school...
Northumberland County unveils Family Engagement Center
SUNBURY, Pa. — Colorful paint and bright pictures cover the walls at the new Family Engagement Center in Sunbury. The center has been in the works in Northumberland County for more than ten years to bring and keep families together. "When you have stronger families in the neighborhood, you...
Tpr. Alex Douglass running through recovery with Team Allied Services
OLYPHANT, Pa. — You may remember Alex Douglass as the Pennsylvania State Trooper who survived the deadly shooting at the Blooming Grove barracks in 2014. While Alex will always live with the reminders of the darkest moment in his life, now he's living in the light. "You know, it's...
Fight to keep mental health services in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — Worry continues to fill the minds of people who receive treatment through First Hospital and its outpatient services after news from Commonwealth Health that they would be closing on October 30. "If I don't have this place to come to to get my meds and see...
Montour-Delong Community Fair underway
WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — There is some construction at this year's Montour-Delong Community Fair. Crews are reconstructing a historic log cabin found two years ago in nearby Washingtonville. The log cabin will be a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. "Watch it as they come into the fair this year. It's...
Carbon County Fair underway
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides. Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament. For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.
Memorial in Carbon County planned for veterans lost in 'war at home'
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Sally and Mike Wargo from Lehighton had no idea their son Michael was suffering from PTSD until he ended his life in 2013. He didn't tell anyone about it, and his parents say that happens too often. "It's a hard subject. People don't want to...
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
Golfing to raise money for library in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Golfing, charity, and an old friend – that's what played out at Elmhurst Country Club near Moscow on Monday. Golfers hit the course all to raise money for the North Pocono Public Library. There was a guy there, dressed in yellow, who you may...
New officers at Milton Area
When school starts next week, students in the Milton Area School District will see two new resource officers. The officers were hired at a school board meeting.
Staying cool at the senior centers
SCRANTON, Pa. — There are only a few words to describe the summer of 2022. "It's been very, very, very hot," Rosemary Battista said. With several heat waves this summer, many people head to the West Side Senior Center on Jackson Street to stay cool. "It's a great place...
Putting Pittston in the spotlight
PITTSTON — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver toured downtown Pittston as part the Wol
Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
Firefighters respond to Lee Park Little League fire
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Hanover Township Fire Department and Plymouth Borough Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Lee Park Little League fields on Thursday morning. Officials tell Eyewitness News the report came in around 4:25 a.m. and multiple departments were called to the scene. Investigators said first responders were able […]
87th annual Montour-Delong Community Fair now open
Danville, Pa. — The Montour-Delong Community Fair began on Monday and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of traditional fair fun, rides, and food. The fair's name is a combination inspired by Montour County and a local industrialist, Frank Emerson Delong from Washingtonville. Delong is the inventor of the hook and eye, which you can find used on nearly every brassier today. Admission to the fair is...
Text scammers pretending to be Schuylkill County fire company
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A text scam is making the rounds in Schuylkill County. Someone is pretending to represent the Shenandoah Heights Fire Company. Even Fire Chief Steven Quinn received the suspicious text. "I was confused, and at first I thought they were doing something different, and then I realized...
