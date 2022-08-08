ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Newswatch 16

Panther Pantry helps Pocono students in need

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — What was once an art room inside Pocono Mountain West High School in Tobyhanna Township has now transformed into a food and hygiene pantry. The pantry is where students in the district can take what they need, free of charge. "We wanted to have more...
TOBYHANNA, PA
Newswatch 16

Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County. First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park. Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Montour-Delong Community Fair underway

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — There is some construction at this year's Montour-Delong Community Fair. Crews are reconstructing a historic log cabin found two years ago in nearby Washingtonville. The log cabin will be a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. "Watch it as they come into the fair this year. It's...
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbon County Fair underway

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides. Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament. For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing out of Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

New officers at Milton Area

When school starts next week, students in the Milton Area School District will see two new resource officers. The officers were hired at a school board meeting.
MILTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Staying cool at the senior centers

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are only a few words to describe the summer of 2022. "It's been very, very, very hot," Rosemary Battista said. With several heat waves this summer, many people head to the West Side Senior Center on Jackson Street to stay cool. "It's a great place...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Firefighters respond to Lee Park Little League fire

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Hanover Township Fire Department and Plymouth Borough Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Lee Park Little League fields on Thursday morning. Officials tell Eyewitness News the report came in around 4:25 a.m. and multiple departments were called to the scene. Investigators said first responders were able […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

87th annual Montour-Delong Community Fair now open

Danville, Pa. — The Montour-Delong Community Fair began on Monday and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of traditional fair fun, rides, and food. The fair's name is a combination inspired by Montour County and a local industrialist, Frank Emerson Delong from Washingtonville. Delong is the inventor of the hook and eye, which you can find used on nearly every brassier today. Admission to the fair is...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

