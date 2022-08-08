Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of all county employee salaries through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. The county has 4,347 full-time employees, 347 part-time employees and 1,454 seasonal,...
theriver953.com
City of Winchester begins $3 million project
City of Winchester’s vendor work crews began the $3 million project to replace sidewalks in the city. The work which is subject to weather conditions is not expected to cause road closures. The project will disrupt parking in the areas where the work is being done. The work will...
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
ffxnow.com
Work to begin on contentious Vienna sidewalk project this week
A sidewalk is coming to Vienna’s Alma Street SE, whether the residents there want it or not. Construction to add about 1,500 linear feet of concrete, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, and ramps on the northwest side between Follin Lane and Delano Drive will begin by the end of this week, the Town of Vienna shared on Monday (Aug. 8).
alxnow.com
Poll: Would you ever serve on an Alexandria commission or board?
Several vacancies have popped up across a dozen of Alexandria’ various boards and commissions — bodies that ultimately help to shape the future of the city. Some of those boards have more sway than others, like the Board of Architectural Review or the Waterfront Commission. Applications for those...
loudounnow.com
Developer Pitches Downtown Hotel in Leesburg
Leesburg-based developer Kevin Ash is exploring plans to build a boutique hotel on South King Street in the historic district. According to a staff report prepared for the Town Council’s work session Monday, the site under consideration is the 0.6-acre lot at 208 S. King St. The concept includes a 40-room hotel and 2,200 square feet of meeting space. Ash had been expected to brief the council on the project to gauge the level of support for the project before pursuing it further, but the item was removed from the agenda.
Fairfax Co. launches new teacher residency program with hiring event
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With less than two weeks until the first day of school, the largest school system in our area is searching for educators with a strong academic background. In an effort to attract more teachers to classrooms, Fairfax County is launching a new teacher residency program.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
Distillery moving to Manassas, investing more than $8M in expansion
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said a distillery based in Bristow will make a short move to Manassas to set up its new base of operation and expand its business. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits said it planned to put a distillery and tasting room on the campus of Farm Brew […]
Frederick County Council President loses Primary race by one vote
Frederick County's sitting Council President, M.C. Keegan-Ayer, appears to have lost her bid for reelection.
bethesdamagazine.com
105 townhomes proposed in Rockville
A new development project submitted to the Montgomery County Planning Board would bring more than 100 townhomes to Rockville. Missing Middle Jefferson LLC submitted plans last month to the county Planning Board to demolish a vacant office building at 2115 East Jefferson St. and replace it with 105 townhomes. The...
Baltimore Co. School Board member Lisa Mack resigns due to serious health issues
Lisa Mack, member of the Baltimore County Board of Education, announced her resignation effective immediately, because of serious health issues.
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
loudounnow.com
School Board Awards $110.7M Middle School Contract
On Tuesday night the Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously to award a $110.7 million construction contract for a new middle school to Howard Shockey and Sons. The action came after a flurry of activity led by the Department of Support Services staff to save money on the construction after bids came in 25% over estimates. The School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee was briefed on the issue last week, urging the staff to continue negotiations with Shockey and Sons, which was the sole bidder to build the Brambleton-area school, known as MS-14.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Supports ‘Overdue’ Memorial to Those Buried at Potter’s Field
The Leesburg Town Council is advancing plans to better honor the memory of the community’s poorest residents, whose final resting place was paved over four decades ago. In 1839, the Town of Leesburg purchased a half-acre lot just east of the town boundary to serve as a free burying ground, a cemetery for the poor, convicted criminals and those not affiliated with local churches. Over the following century, some 300 bodies were interred there.
restonnow.com
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse to open this fall in Reston Station
With the D.C. area’s summer heat in full swing, local organizers worry that there are too few options for unhoused residents in the county to cool down. Last month, the…. Utility poles collapse after vehicle crash, closing Herndon Parkway for hours. RestonNow.com August 11, 2022 at 1:38pm. A car...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Districts Start School Year, Stafford Superintendent Shares Changes
Thousands of students across six Northern Virginia school districts returned to the classroom Wednesday. Schools in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, as well as Manassas City, are back in session. “We’re really excited to welcome everybody to Stafford County Public Schools and to kick this school year off...
WTOP
It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations
If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County adopts fees for using its electric vehicle charging stations
Fairfax County’s growing supply of electric vehicle charging stations is available for the public to use, but that service will now come at a cost. Under a retail fee plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 3), members of the public and county employees using their personal vehicles will be charged 30 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) while electricity is being delivered.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Students Protest LGBTQ+ Treatment
On Tuesday night, around a dozen high school students gathered outside the School Board meeting to protest the treatment of LGBTQ+ students. The students represent the Loudoun chapter of Pride Liberation Project and are fighting for correct pronoun usage, the opportunity to read books in school libraries that include LGBTQ+ conversations, and for students and teachers to treat them as equals at any school.
