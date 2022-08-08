Read full article on original website
Full Moon in Aquarius, August 11, 2022: The Sturgeon Moon
Each month, the sun and the moon stand opposite each other on the zodiac wheel, and this opposition is called the full moon. Full moons are famously periods of emotional release, change, and realization. This month’s full moon in Aquarius takes place on August 11, 2022, at 9:36 PM ET and is also known as the Sturgeon moon.
