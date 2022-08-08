Read full article on original website
Top 4 Best Places to buy Physical Books in Yakima
It's no secret we're in the year 2022, everything is at the end of our fingertips with a push of a button. You can download hundreds of thousands of books at any time. However, some still love going out and finding physical copies of their favorite books. Whether you have...
Grandview Parade Photos: Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo Weekend Fun
This is one event the entire Yakima Valley looks forward to each year. The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo in Grandview at the Country Fair Park. It has it all - exciting rodeo action, live country music, a beer garden, exhibits, great food, and fun!. Grandview Parade on Thursday, August...
1 Bed & Bar Lying Hidden Behind a Popular Yakima Bar Is Now on Airbnb
Did you know that cute charming tiny house behind Bill's Place bar in Yakima is now on Airbnb? Well, at least PART of it. We have seen that little house behind Bill's Place and wondered for years who actually lives in there. We didn't know that the charming little house is actually three apartments.
Improve a Dogs Life Today! Walk for the Yakima Humane Society!
The weather is right in that sweet spot where the days are still long and the evenings are nice and warm, perfect for dog walking! Did you know you can walk dogs at the Yakima Humane Society?. It's the Perfect Fresh Air Activity. They say 30 minutes of exercise is...
This Funny Yakima Car Lot TikTok Video Has Over 1 Million Views
I was minding my own business being nosy on the internet when I discovered this funny Yakima car lot TikTok video that has over one million views. Yes, over 1,000,000 clicks have been a-clicking on this TikTok video from Steve Hahn's Auto Group in Yakima, Washington!. Your guess is as...
There Are Only 3 Sweet As A Peach Days in August, Head to Grandview!
The summer may be almost over but it is the ripe time for picking fresh, juicy, sweet, delicious peaches. Bill's Berry Farm is hosting 3 Sweet As A Peach Days during the month of August, so head to Grandview, WA!. WHAT IS SWEET AS PEACH DAYS?. Bill's Berry Farm is...
Calling All Food Loving Creators in Yakima Valley! Register Now!
Are you a restaurant, food truck or pop-up owner who is looking to get the word out on the delicious types of culinary delicacies you create? Register now for the Central Washington State Fair's Farm to Fork experience!. How Can I Get My Business Out There More?. The Central Washington...
Davis High Students Used 10 Funny Things Other Than a Backpack
It's Back-to-School time in the Yakima School District and many high school students are excited to get back to seeing their friends and learning new stuff. They also look forward to getting new school clothes, shoes, and accessories to add some razzle dazzle to their outfits and they also get new backpacks.
Need a Free Backpack? Join Yakima School Districts Upcoming Event!
Calling all Yakima School District parents and kids! Mark your calendar for Wednesday, August 17th for a back-to-school event featuring free backpacks and so much more!. You're Invited to the Yakima School District Event!. Summer is still here so make sure to be soaking up these last few weeks of...
Do You Need Your Car Washed? Back-to-School Fundraising Today!
The Latino Community Fund of Washington State is hosting a carwash today, Tuesday August 9th between 12 pm - 7 pm to raise funds for their upcoming Backpack and Barbers Event August 28th, 2022! Wash off the weekend warrior from your car and make a difference at the same time, right here in the Yakima Valley!
City Road Work Continues Friday in Yakima
If you've noticed an increase in road and signal work in the city of Yakima you're right because there's always an increase in the work as summer winds down to prepare for fall. That's when some road work can't be done because of the weather. Work happens on Friday on...
The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat
It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
Yakima Irrigation Water Off Tuesday for Repairs
For those city residents who do not have irrigation water this is not a problem. But when the heat is on and the water is off it can get dry fast. If you haven't noticed city irrigation water customers in the West Yakima area are without irrigation water Tuesday, Aug. 9th, for repairs to the main transmission line.
Gas Prices Are Down But There’s Still Pain at The Pump
It's cheaper but it's still expensive. We're talking about gas. Officials at GasBuddy say gas prices are down 5.2 cents per gallon over the last week selling for an average of $4.69 a gallon. Prices in Yakima are 46.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
Lots of Fun at This Year’s Moxee Hop Festival
The party is underway in Moxee. The Moxee Hop Festival 2022 kicked off on Thursday and continues through Saturday. The festival is the culmination of a lot of work by the City of Moxee, East Valley Community Enhancement Association and numerous volunteers and sponsors. Music in the park Friday and...
Yakima Road Work Planned Monday and Tuesday
Road and signal work continue in the city of Yakima as crews take advantage of the great weather to complete a upgrade and repair work. The work continues this week with a pavement markings painting project that will impact traffic on a section of Yakima Avenue for most of each morning on Monday, August 8th, and Tuesday, August 9th.
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park
Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)
10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
7 Pacific Northwest Fruit and Veggie Recipes That Are Delicious!
The Pacific Northwest has some of the freshest fruits and vegetables around! The farmer's markets are showing off the best of what the summer season has to offer and in the Yakima Valley there are so many choices to grab your produce, even pick your own berries!. Have You Ever...
Firefighters Winning The Battle Against Two Big Fires
Will the weather impact two big fires burning in our region? It's possible say firefighters that we could see lightning that could fuel new fire starts in Central Washington. But for now firefighters are making progress in containing the fires. The Cow Canyon Fire is now 40% contained up from...
