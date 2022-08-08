ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 KFFM

Top 4 Best Places to buy Physical Books in Yakima

It's no secret we're in the year 2022, everything is at the end of our fingertips with a push of a button. You can download hundreds of thousands of books at any time. However, some still love going out and finding physical copies of their favorite books. Whether you have...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapato, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
107.3 KFFM

Davis High Students Used 10 Funny Things Other Than a Backpack

It's Back-to-School time in the Yakima School District and many high school students are excited to get back to seeing their friends and learning new stuff. They also look forward to getting new school clothes, shoes, and accessories to add some razzle dazzle to their outfits and they also get new backpacks.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Camp#Special Week#A Special Day#The Campbell Farm#Stem#R O A D S#Roads
107.3 KFFM

City Road Work Continues Friday in Yakima

If you've noticed an increase in road and signal work in the city of Yakima you're right because there's always an increase in the work as summer winds down to prepare for fall. That's when some road work can't be done because of the weather. Work happens on Friday on...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat

It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Irrigation Water Off Tuesday for Repairs

For those city residents who do not have irrigation water this is not a problem. But when the heat is on and the water is off it can get dry fast. If you haven't noticed city irrigation water customers in the West Yakima area are without irrigation water Tuesday, Aug. 9th, for repairs to the main transmission line.
107.3 KFFM

Gas Prices Are Down But There’s Still Pain at The Pump

It's cheaper but it's still expensive. We're talking about gas. Officials at GasBuddy say gas prices are down 5.2 cents per gallon over the last week selling for an average of $4.69 a gallon. Prices in Yakima are 46.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Lots of Fun at This Year’s Moxee Hop Festival

The party is underway in Moxee. The Moxee Hop Festival 2022 kicked off on Thursday and continues through Saturday. The festival is the culmination of a lot of work by the City of Moxee, East Valley Community Enhancement Association and numerous volunteers and sponsors. Music in the park Friday and...
MOXEE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Road Work Planned Monday and Tuesday

Road and signal work continue in the city of Yakima as crews take advantage of the great weather to complete a upgrade and repair work. The work continues this week with a pavement markings painting project that will impact traffic on a section of Yakima Avenue for most of each morning on Monday, August 8th, and Tuesday, August 9th.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park

Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)

10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Firefighters Winning The Battle Against Two Big Fires

Will the weather impact two big fires burning in our region? It's possible say firefighters that we could see lightning that could fuel new fire starts in Central Washington. But for now firefighters are making progress in containing the fires. The Cow Canyon Fire is now 40% contained up from...
NACHES, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy