Williamsport, Pa. — When Sarah S. Conrath took the stage for her Pennsylvania College of Technology Commencement ceremony, she was thinking of her father. Commencement day was not only a celebration of her studies in radiology, but also a reminder of the moments leading up to her graduation. Even before she started studying a healthcare field, Conrath was providing care to her ailing father. When she was in middle school,...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO