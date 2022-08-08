Read full article on original website
Preps for Little Leaguers, Grand Slam Parade set for next week
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Little Leaguers from across the globe will be in Lycoming County next week. The Little League World Series will kick off with the Grand Slam Parade set for Monday, August 15, in downtown Williamsport. Officials in Williamsport announced some roads on the parade route will...
Lycoming County man holding piece of sports history
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Sam Verdini of Loyalsock Township is in possession of history. He owns a ticket stub from the 1962 NBA game that was played in Hershey — otherwise known as the game when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points, the most by a single player in one game.
Little League Parade to kick off on Monday led by Mariano Rivera
The Little League Grand Slam Parade returns on Monday, August 15 for its 16th year of celebrations. Organized by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, the parade will welcome the 20 teams and their families to Williamsport for the 75th Little League World Series. Downtown activities, including stands with vendors, will begin at 4 p.m. The parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ...
nittanysportsnow.com
2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State
The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
Local wiffle ball league a success at Liberty Arena
Williamsport, Pa. — Few things can turn back the hands of time like a game of wiffle ball with your friends. The nostalgia was in full effect this summer thanks to the Liberty Arena. Last week was the playoffs and championship matchup of the Liberty Arena's inaugural wiffle ball season. The final game came down to the last inning with 'The Midday Show' outlasting 'The Line Movers' by one run. ...
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning of the Southwest Region championship. Two boys who when they woke up this morning only cared about one thing… get to Williamsport. Suddenly everything changed because in real life things happen just like that … things change in a heartbeat.
Bloomsburg Fair bringing bull riders, barrel racers to fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is bringing bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns to the grandstand for a rodeo this fall during Fair. Bull Ride Mania will feature over 20 bull riders in competition, as well as 40 barrel racers and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand. "Watch as riders go up against an animal weighing more than a...
Penn College student celebrates both graduation and saving her father's life
Williamsport, Pa. — When Sarah S. Conrath took the stage for her Pennsylvania College of Technology Commencement ceremony, she was thinking of her father. Commencement day was not only a celebration of her studies in radiology, but also a reminder of the moments leading up to her graduation. Even before she started studying a healthcare field, Conrath was providing care to her ailing father. When she was in middle school,...
Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history
Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
Athens votes against Sayre Football co-op
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Athens School Board has voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre Area High School. Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, announced on Sunday that the Athens School Board would hold a short voting session before their regularly scheduled workshop meeting on Tuesday night. According to Pat McDonald, Executive Sports Editor […]
New officers at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — The first day of school is right around the corner, and safety is on the minds of parents everywhere, including in the Milton Area School District. Earlier this week, the district hired two additional school resource officers to protect students and staff. The officers are from the Milton Police Department.
webbweekly.com
Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54
Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54, of South Williamsport passed away in her home surrounded by those she loved, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after her battle with breast cancer. Born September 27, 1967 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John Phillips and Sharon (Lyke) Hershberger. Teresa was a 1985...
fox29.com
Little leaguer who comforted Pearland pitcher after he was hit by pitch to attend World Series game
A little leaguer who was at the center of a heartwarming moment will be attending a World Series little league game!. PREVIOUS: Little Leaguer comforts pitcher who hit him in helmet with pitch. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis, who was at the center of that heartwarming moment in Waco when he was...
WNEP-TV 16
Sunflowers in full bloom On the Pennsylvania Road
MUNCY, Pa. — At the height of summer, thousands of sunflowers filled the Susquehanna Mills with their bloom. But sitting pretty is not their only job. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to the mill in Pennsdale to explore their purposes. Take another trip down the Pennsylvania Road on...
Northumberland County unveils Family Engagement Center
SUNBURY, Pa. — Colorful paint and bright pictures cover the walls at the new Family Engagement Center in Sunbury. The center has been in the works in Northumberland County for more than ten years to bring and keep families together. "When you have stronger families in the neighborhood, you...
webbweekly.com
Susan A. Hagemeyer, 70
Susan A. Hagemeyer, 70, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, while surrounded by her loved ones. She held strong and fearless for her family and friends, in her 31 year battle against cancer. Born October 29, 1951, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Raymond, Sr. and...
Poker shootout fundraiser in Wyoming County
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — People in Wyoming County had their eye on the prize Sunday afternoon. Folks came out to Factoryville Sportsmen's Club to raise money for Individual Abilities in Motion. The day consisted of sporting clays on a 100-target course spread out over five outdoor stations. Shooters received a...
webbweekly.com
Judith A. Simon, 78
Judith A. Simon, 78 of Williamsport passed away on August 5, 2022 at the Gatehouse. Judith was the wife of Wayne O. Simon was married June 3, 1989 and celebrated 33 years together. She was born on October 13, 1943 in Newark, NJ and was the daughter of Edward and...
Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
American Legion hosts Summer Fling event in Mountain Top
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A celebration in Luzerne County will go a long way towards helping an American Legion in Mountain Top. American Legion Post 781 hosted its second annual Summer Fling Sunday afternoon. The event featured food trucks, drinks, and of course, some live music. Organizers say the...
