Lycoming County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Little League Parade to kick off on Monday led by Mariano Rivera

The Little League Grand Slam Parade returns on Monday, August 15 for its 16th year of celebrations. Organized by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, the parade will welcome the 20 teams and their families to Williamsport for the 75th Little League World Series. Downtown activities, including stands with vendors, will begin at 4 p.m. The parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State

The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local wiffle ball league a success at Liberty Arena

Williamsport, Pa. — Few things can turn back the hands of time like a game of wiffle ball with your friends. The nostalgia was in full effect this summer thanks to the Liberty Arena. Last week was the playoffs and championship matchup of the Liberty Arena's inaugural wiffle ball season. The final game came down to the last inning with 'The Midday Show' outlasting 'The Line Movers' by one run. ...
LIBERTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloomsburg Fair bringing bull riders, barrel racers to fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is bringing bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns to the grandstand for a rodeo this fall during Fair. Bull Ride Mania will feature over 20 bull riders in competition, as well as 40 barrel racers and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand. "Watch as riders go up against an animal weighing more than a...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College student celebrates both graduation and saving her father's life

Williamsport, Pa. — When Sarah S. Conrath took the stage for her Pennsylvania College of Technology Commencement ceremony, she was thinking of her father. Commencement day was not only a celebration of her studies in radiology, but also a reminder of the moments leading up to her graduation. Even before she started studying a healthcare field, Conrath was providing care to her ailing father. When she was in middle school,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history

Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
MILL HALL, PA
WETM 18 News

Athens votes against Sayre Football co-op

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Athens School Board has voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre Area High School. Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, announced on Sunday that the Athens School Board would hold a short voting session before their regularly scheduled workshop meeting on Tuesday night. According to Pat McDonald, Executive Sports Editor […]
ATHENS, PA
Newswatch 16

New officers at Milton Area

MILTON, Pa. — The first day of school is right around the corner, and safety is on the minds of parents everywhere, including in the Milton Area School District. Earlier this week, the district hired two additional school resource officers to protect students and staff. The officers are from the Milton Police Department.
MILTON, PA
webbweekly.com

Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54

Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54, of South Williamsport passed away in her home surrounded by those she loved, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after her battle with breast cancer. Born September 27, 1967 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John Phillips and Sharon (Lyke) Hershberger. Teresa was a 1985...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Sunflowers in full bloom On the Pennsylvania Road

MUNCY, Pa. — At the height of summer, thousands of sunflowers filled the Susquehanna Mills with their bloom. But sitting pretty is not their only job. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to the mill in Pennsdale to explore their purposes. Take another trip down the Pennsylvania Road on...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Susan A. Hagemeyer, 70

Susan A. Hagemeyer, 70, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, while surrounded by her loved ones. She held strong and fearless for her family and friends, in her 31 year battle against cancer. Born October 29, 1951, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Raymond, Sr. and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Poker shootout fundraiser in Wyoming County

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — People in Wyoming County had their eye on the prize Sunday afternoon. Folks came out to Factoryville Sportsmen's Club to raise money for Individual Abilities in Motion. The day consisted of sporting clays on a 100-target course spread out over five outdoor stations. Shooters received a...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Judith A. Simon, 78

Judith A. Simon, 78 of Williamsport passed away on August 5, 2022 at the Gatehouse. Judith was the wife of Wayne O. Simon was married June 3, 1989 and celebrated 33 years together. She was born on October 13, 1943 in Newark, NJ and was the daughter of Edward and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
