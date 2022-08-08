Dua Vietnamese and Fish Tank Poke Planned For Modera Reynoldstown

Dua Vietnamese Noodle Soup and Fish Tank Poke Co. later this year are set to open under one roof as part of the Modera Reynoldtown mixed-use development, at 780 Memorial Dr SE.

Currently in permitting with the City of Atlanta, the Vietnamese noodle soup and poke bowl franchise combo will offer visitors a sit-down and fast-casual option, respectively, operating under one owner.

An estimated $1,000,000 will be spent building out the 3,273 square-foot restaurant, according to official plans filed with the City.

“Developing a Vietnamese noodle soup and poke bowl franchise that blends sit-down service and quick convenience lets owners work to grow a broad customer base and can be the key to expanding their business,” a landing page for the franchise states. “That’s why Dua Vietnamese Noodle Soup & The Fish Tank Poke Co. aims to represent both the hot trend of poke bowls and traditional, authentic Vietnamese cuisine.”

Christian Jendrasak is the location’s franchisee and is the first for the growing restaurant brand, Dua/Fish Tank Co-Owner Grayson Truong tells What Now Atlanta . Grayson and Amanda Truong acquired the company from Mylinh Cao who launched Dau out of downtown with a location on Broad Street. Cao now works with SRS Real Estate Partners , according to the real estate firm’s website.

Dua/Fish Tank has four locations with plans to ramp up its franchises: the original outpost downtown, Fayetteville, Hapeville, and Macon.

Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .