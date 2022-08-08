ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for 4 they say have information on Savannah homicide

By Joseph Leonard
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for four people it believes has information on a homicide at a Savannah gas station in late July.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the homicide happened at the Parker’s gas station on E. Victory Drive on July 25.

SPD describes the four as:

  • Young male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and a hat
  • Young male wearing black shorts, no shirt, and black and white sneakers
  • Young female wearing a red shirt, black athletic-style pants and a hat
  • Young female with a ponytail wearing black pants and a white shirt that ties on the sides

SPD urges anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.

