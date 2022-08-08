ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Hutch Post

West 4th Ave. bridge is closed

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in western Kansas

Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/11)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Join Kelly's Greenhouse for Coffee and a sneak peek behind the scenes, plus a preview of Fall plants already growing. Kelly and Paul Moeder, own/lead Kelly’s Garden Sense to create beautiful, elevated landscapes and colorful outdoor spaces in Great Bend and the surrounding area! Services available include: Residential and Commercial Landscape Design & Implementation, Plant & Tree Consulting, Drip Irrigation & Timing Systems, Rock-scapes, Garden Fountains, Potted Arrangements, KS Grown Annuals, and More! Get ready for a POP of Color and call (620) 282-7170 for a free estimate and we’ll bring the Greenhouse to you!
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Large brush fire in Reno County contained

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews have contained a large grass and brush fire that broke out in Reno County Thursday afternoon. The Pretty Prairie Fire Chief said field crews were cutting CRP grass when the grass fire was sparked. The fire spread into trees and jumped K-14 Highway where it threatened at least two homes.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

North Vine Street project in Hays receives award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation, along with the City of Hays, Kirkham Michael, WSP USA and Smoky Hill Construction, recently received the Institute of Transportation Engineers 2022 Transportation Achievement Award in the Traffic Engineering category for the North Vine Street corridor improvements project in Hays. The improvement project consisted of removing […]
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Sen. Straub voices election concerns at Barton Co. Commission meeting

The election process in the United States has become a point of contention in recent years. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, former County Commissioner and current Kansas Senator Alicia Straub voiced concerns about the recent primary election in Kansas. Straub said many items are out of Barton County Election Officer and County Clerk Bev Schmeidler's hands.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

5 fires keep Reno County crews busy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
NEWTON, KS
Pratt Tribune

Pratt family donates cost of new pool construction

An anonymous Pratt family has stepped up, offering to pay the entire cost of construction for a new city pool in Pratt, negating much controversy that has surrounded the project that was listed on local August 2 primary ballots for city sales tax funding. “We are just amazed and filled...
PRATT, KS
KSN News

Great Bend divers find handgun in lake

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber ready to welcome teachers back

As the official day for the start of school is approaching for several schools in Great Bend, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome teachers and educational staff back to school. The 7th annual Great Bend Business Showcase, a teacher appreciation event, will take place Monday, Aug....
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Classes at Fort Hays State University begin Aug. 22, and students and staff are being warned about potential bird attacks on campus. The university said a pair of Mississippi kites have nested in a tree between Forsyth Library and Malloy Hall on Campus Drive, and one is “vigorously defending the surrounding area of several hundred yards.”
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Spots still available for Party in the Park's Anything that Floats race

Kansas temperatures dipped into the low 90s last week, but the heat break came a little early for Great Bend's 10th Annual Party in the Park. Those high temperatures make Saturday's wet/dry parade, wet inflatables, and Anything that Floats race all the more enticing. One change made for this year's event is the cancellation of the obstacle run. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said it came down to numbers.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/10)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Mq8Zqd. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

