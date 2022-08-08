Read full article on original website
Related
1400 block Stone & Morphy closing in Great Bend Friday
The City of Great Bend will be closing the 1400 block of Stone and Morphy for street work. Crews will begin working on the streets Friday, Aug. 12. Work is expected to take one week for the completion of the project dependent on weather and unforeseen circumstances. Please make sure...
🎥 Demolition underway at Wendy's in Great Bend
Demolition was underway Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Wendy's restaurant in Great Bend. In early June, Wendy's announced the restaurant would be closed for a few months for a remodel.
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
Mud run canceled for 'Party in the Park' in Great Bend
The Tuff Enuff Obstacle Run has been canceled for this Saturday's Party in the Park in Great Bend. City staff said there were not enough pre-registrations and the city will move the mud run to every five years, returning in 2025. This was the only portion that was canceled. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in western Kansas
Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
Renderings released for Barton’s new Ag Technology Center
Plans are still coming along for the construction of a 14,000-square-foot Ag Technology Center at Barton Community College. The college intends to create a 50-credit hour Top Tech Program in the fall of 2023 that will provide training to become technicians for Case New Holland (CNH). The partnership with CNH...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/11)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Join Kelly's Greenhouse for Coffee and a sneak peek behind the scenes, plus a preview of Fall plants already growing. Kelly and Paul Moeder, own/lead Kelly’s Garden Sense to create beautiful, elevated landscapes and colorful outdoor spaces in Great Bend and the surrounding area! Services available include: Residential and Commercial Landscape Design & Implementation, Plant & Tree Consulting, Drip Irrigation & Timing Systems, Rock-scapes, Garden Fountains, Potted Arrangements, KS Grown Annuals, and More! Get ready for a POP of Color and call (620) 282-7170 for a free estimate and we’ll bring the Greenhouse to you!
KWCH.com
Large brush fire in Reno County contained
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews have contained a large grass and brush fire that broke out in Reno County Thursday afternoon. The Pretty Prairie Fire Chief said field crews were cutting CRP grass when the grass fire was sparked. The fire spread into trees and jumped K-14 Highway where it threatened at least two homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Vine Street project in Hays receives award
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation, along with the City of Hays, Kirkham Michael, WSP USA and Smoky Hill Construction, recently received the Institute of Transportation Engineers 2022 Transportation Achievement Award in the Traffic Engineering category for the North Vine Street corridor improvements project in Hays. The improvement project consisted of removing […]
Sen. Straub voices election concerns at Barton Co. Commission meeting
The election process in the United States has become a point of contention in recent years. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, former County Commissioner and current Kansas Senator Alicia Straub voiced concerns about the recent primary election in Kansas. Straub said many items are out of Barton County Election Officer and County Clerk Bev Schmeidler's hands.
KAKE TV
McPherson residents fighting back against talks by city to remove nearly 40 trees from Lakeside Park
McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - McPherson resident Brian Hopp says the city is known for its big, beautiful trees, especially at Lakeside Park. That's why Tuesday, the town was outraged at what came out of the City Council meeting. "The layout, and how many x's are on that map, it was...
5 fires keep Reno County crews busy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
Pratt Tribune
Pratt family donates cost of new pool construction
An anonymous Pratt family has stepped up, offering to pay the entire cost of construction for a new city pool in Pratt, negating much controversy that has surrounded the project that was listed on local August 2 primary ballots for city sales tax funding. “We are just amazed and filled...
Great Bend divers find handgun in lake
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
Great Bend Chamber ready to welcome teachers back
As the official day for the start of school is approaching for several schools in Great Bend, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome teachers and educational staff back to school. The 7th annual Great Bend Business Showcase, a teacher appreciation event, will take place Monday, Aug....
KWCH.com
Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Classes at Fort Hays State University begin Aug. 22, and students and staff are being warned about potential bird attacks on campus. The university said a pair of Mississippi kites have nested in a tree between Forsyth Library and Malloy Hall on Campus Drive, and one is “vigorously defending the surrounding area of several hundred yards.”
Spots still available for Party in the Park's Anything that Floats race
Kansas temperatures dipped into the low 90s last week, but the heat break came a little early for Great Bend's 10th Annual Party in the Park. Those high temperatures make Saturday's wet/dry parade, wet inflatables, and Anything that Floats race all the more enticing. One change made for this year's event is the cancellation of the obstacle run. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said it came down to numbers.
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/10)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Mq8Zqd. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0