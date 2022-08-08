Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
KPLC TV
Authorities release identity of Opelousas St. carjacking suspect
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the identity of a suspect that was arrested for a carjacking incident on Opelousas St. yesterday, Aug. 10, 2022. Jyron L. Harper, 19, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and the possession of a stolen firearm.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update: Suspect arrested for Aggravated Arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments
Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department have arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson that occurred at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Billy Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. If you have additional information in...
KPLC TV
Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
kalb.com
Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
kalb.com
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
kalb.com
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
kalb.com
Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets...
cenlanow.com
APD searches for murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
KPLC TV
Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.
Lake Charles American Press
One arrested, one sought in molestation case
A Lake Arthur man was arrested Wednesday while his wife is being sought after a police investigation into a molestation of a juvenile involving the couple last year. Colby Case Manuel, 28, was arrested on charges of molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles after an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday.
kalb.com
Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
KTAL
Man charged with string of thefts in Sabine Parish
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities arrested a man from Calcasieu Parish for the second time after a string of thefts across Sabine Parish. Police say Joseph Harrison Mott II of Sulphur faces multiple charges in thefts of thousands of dollars in fishing equipment and other items in the Toledo Bend area in 2022. Mott was arrested in May after reports said a white 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4-door truck was in the areas where several thefts occurred. After patrols increased around marinas and campsites, a Sabine Parish deputy spotted the truck at a local resort.
KPLC TV
Cyber fraud theft from Calcasieu School Board turned over to DA’s Office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The theft of more than $1.5 million stolen from the Calcasieu Parish School Board has been turned over the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, officials with the sheriff’s office said. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified a possible suspect, but no...
kalb.com
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
Bossier Police Arrest Haughton Man on Murder Charge
Bossier City detectives have arrested a Haughton man on murder charges. Driskill is being held on a total bond of $520,000. He was booked into the city jail and will be transferred to Bossier Max. Bossier Police responded to a shooting that left one man dead. It happened at about...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic violation leads to arrest of convicted felon
A motorist without a visible license plate was arrested early Sunday morning, prompting numerous traffic and weapons charges. Ruston Police Lt. Thomas Bailey stopped a car with no visible license plate on West Alabama Ave. about 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. An Arkansas temporary tag was displayed in the back window but was unreadable from the patrol car.
klax-tv.com
Boyce Police Holds Press Conference to Discuss Derrick D. Ford Second Degree Murder Charge
A press conference was held at the Boyce Police Department to discuss the second-degree murder charge against Derrick D. Ford of Boyce, Louisiana. The Boyce Police Department said Charntel Baty overdosed on opioids given to her by Derrick D. Ford on March 2, 2022. Derrick D. Ford was apprehended on...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police identify man found dead in submerged vehicle
Judge Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy following the discovery of a deceased local man in Port Arthur. Police identified the man as 43-year-old Elton Dewayne Harris of Port Arthur. Family members reported Harris as a missing person on July 27. He was last seen on July 24. On Tuesday, Port...
