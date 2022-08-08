ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Hosaflook returns to Jackson Co. Schools as superintendent

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County superintendent, Will Hosaflook is taking on the same position in Jackson County Schools. Hosaflook says that he’s excited to get this schoolyear started with his new staff in the close-knit community. “So, in Jackson County, it is a smaller school system....
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens

PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

“There’s only one answer and that’s Little Hocking E.M.S.”

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Belpre Township Trustees held an informational meeting Monday at 3:30 P.M. at the Washington County Courthouse. The meeting was called by the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department to discuss contract negations for daytime E.M.S service. A levee passed in May 2021 with the intent to...
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WSAZ

Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who worked at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds for her own personal use, according to county court records obtained Tuesday. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is charged with embezzlement. According to...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley to apply for FEMA assistance after flooding

UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11): The city of Ripley, West Virginia is planning to file for FEMA assistance after heavy rains caused serious flooding on Wednesday night. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader tells 13 News that any businesses or residents impacted by flooding should contact the city immediately. To report flood damage, businesses and […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge

ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today.  Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

DOH projects in Pleasants, Jackson counties bringing some closures

PARKERSBURG — Bull Creek Road in Pleasants County will be closed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for a pipeline installation. The road will be reopened at the close of each workday. A lane will be closed on the Lick Run/Ripley Landing Bridge in Jackson County...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre City Council approves zoning change for new pharmacy

BELPRE — Belpre City Council cleared the way for a new business to open in Belpre at its regular meeting Monday night. Council held a public hearing and approved all three readings of an ordinance making a proposed zoning change from R1 to C2 for property on Farson Street to allow for the construction of a new pharmacy.
BELPRE, OH
WSAZ

Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday after a vehicle pursuit with Sheriff’s deputies in the Medina area of Jackson County, West Virginia. According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti is charged with fleeing in a vehicle, a felony.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Power outage planned for Friday

PARKERSBURG – Mon Power has scheduled a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to replace three line support structures that will affect a large portion of the area. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Leroy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lancaster Farming

West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair

West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers were recorded by the Wood County Clerk between July 18-22. * James Bailey and Attorney Linda Bailey (indirect) to Mathew James Rohr, Troy Snyder and Roger Masters, tract 112 acres and tract 10 acres, less exceptions, Walker District, $97,500. * Joshua and Jacqueline...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain

WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area. One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County. Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well. According to...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend

LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash shuts down I-77 near Ripley

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Part of I-77 is shut down south of Fairplain due to a crash. The Ripley Fire Department said that the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles and that the interstate will be closed for about an hour. No injuries have been reported, and DOH will assist with cleanup. This is […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges. According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice. […]
CHARLESTON, WV

