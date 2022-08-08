Read full article on original website
WTAP
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
WTAP
Hosaflook returns to Jackson Co. Schools as superintendent
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County superintendent, Will Hosaflook is taking on the same position in Jackson County Schools. Hosaflook says that he’s excited to get this schoolyear started with his new staff in the close-knit community. “So, in Jackson County, it is a smaller school system....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens
PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
WDTV
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
WTAP
“There’s only one answer and that’s Little Hocking E.M.S.”
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Belpre Township Trustees held an informational meeting Monday at 3:30 P.M. at the Washington County Courthouse. The meeting was called by the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department to discuss contract negations for daytime E.M.S service. A levee passed in May 2021 with the intent to...
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford […]
WSAZ
Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who worked at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds for her own personal use, according to county court records obtained Tuesday. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is charged with embezzlement. According to...
Ripley to apply for FEMA assistance after flooding
UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11): The city of Ripley, West Virginia is planning to file for FEMA assistance after heavy rains caused serious flooding on Wednesday night. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader tells 13 News that any businesses or residents impacted by flooding should contact the city immediately. To report flood damage, businesses and […]
Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge
ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today. Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DOH projects in Pleasants, Jackson counties bringing some closures
PARKERSBURG — Bull Creek Road in Pleasants County will be closed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for a pipeline installation. The road will be reopened at the close of each workday. A lane will be closed on the Lick Run/Ripley Landing Bridge in Jackson County...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre City Council approves zoning change for new pharmacy
BELPRE — Belpre City Council cleared the way for a new business to open in Belpre at its regular meeting Monday night. Council held a public hearing and approved all three readings of an ordinance making a proposed zoning change from R1 to C2 for property on Farson Street to allow for the construction of a new pharmacy.
WSAZ
Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
WTAP
Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday after a vehicle pursuit with Sheriff’s deputies in the Medina area of Jackson County, West Virginia. According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti is charged with fleeing in a vehicle, a felony.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Power outage planned for Friday
PARKERSBURG – Mon Power has scheduled a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to replace three line support structures that will affect a large portion of the area. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Leroy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg,...
Lancaster Farming
West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair
West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers were recorded by the Wood County Clerk between July 18-22. * James Bailey and Attorney Linda Bailey (indirect) to Mathew James Rohr, Troy Snyder and Roger Masters, tract 112 acres and tract 10 acres, less exceptions, Walker District, $97,500. * Joshua and Jacqueline...
WTAP
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain
WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area. One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County. Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well. According to...
WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend
LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
Crash shuts down I-77 near Ripley
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Part of I-77 is shut down south of Fairplain due to a crash. The Ripley Fire Department said that the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles and that the interstate will be closed for about an hour. No injuries have been reported, and DOH will assist with cleanup. This is […]
UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested
UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges. According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice. […]
