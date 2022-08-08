ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$5,000 reward posted in shooting outside bar that hurt 9

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal and city authorities say a $5,000 reward is being offered in a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar over the weekend.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cincinnati police department on Monday announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area, police said.

Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police department said eight men and one woman ranging in age from 23 to 47 were wounded. All nine were treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and later released, hospital spokesperson Heather Chura told The (Cincinnati) Enquirer.

Police said a fight broke out between two groups, and officers saw at least two people involved brandish firearms and shoot at each other, the newspaper reported.

John said a police officer fired one round at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was hit. He said the person was “actively shooting” and he believed there was “no question” that the officer’s immediate response saved lives.

More shots were fired after that person fled, so police believe at least two people were shooting, John said.

Mayor Aftab Pureval called the gunfire “completely and totally unacceptable.”

