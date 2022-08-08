ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Portion of Oakleys Lane to be closed Aug. 10-11

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
A portion of Oakleys Lane in Eastern Henrico near Gillie Creek will be closed to through traffic Wednesday, Aug. 10 and part of Thursday, Aug. 11 for utility system improvements.

The closure is expected to be in effect beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday between South Holly Avenue and Oakleys Place. The road is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday.

