Rebrand Looks to be Behind Recent Enza Ramen Closure on Russell Rd

Currently closed for thus-far unknown reasons, Enza Ramen & Izakaya , located in suite 101 at 9450 W Russell Rd , appears to be undertaking a rebrand. Enza Global LLC , headed up by local restaurateur David Lee , recently submitted business license paperwork for a project called Sake House at the same address.

What Now Las Vegas reached out to David Lee on Monday. Lee was unavailable for comment.

The Russell Rd outpost of the Enza brand offered a menu of signature ramens like Jajangmen ( Pork belly, black soybean sauce, onion, soy sauce, green onion, boiled egg, chashu ) and Enza Seafood Ramen ( Tonkotsu broth with fried vegetable, soft boiled egg, seafood, green onion, bamboo shoot, dry seaweed, black fungus ), plus familiar ramen varieties like Tonkotsu Ramen and Miso Ramen.

The menu also featured a selection of sushi rolls including two Enza Special Roll varieties: #1, with Top Spicy Crab, Fried Jalapeno, Fried Onion, Chashu, Eel sauce, and Spicy Mayo, and #2 ( Crunch, Crab, Fried Onion, Fried Gyoza, Avocado; Sauce: Ell, YamYam ).

Details pertaining to Sake House’s menu (food offerings? how much emphasis on the sake?) remain unknown for the moment. But it’s clear that something from the team behind Enza remains in store for the Russell Rd location.

