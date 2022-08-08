ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rebrand Looks to be Behind Recent Enza Ramen Closure on Russell Rd

By Neil Cooney
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqBwg_0h9WYxKJ00

Currently closed for thus-far unknown reasons, Enza Ramen & Izakaya , located in suite 101 at 9450 W Russell Rd , appears to be undertaking a rebrand. Enza Global LLC , headed up by local restaurateur David Lee , recently submitted business license paperwork for a project called Sake House at the same address.

What Now Las Vegas reached out to David Lee on Monday. Lee was unavailable for comment.

The Russell Rd outpost of the Enza brand offered a menu of signature ramens like Jajangmen ( Pork belly, black soybean sauce, onion, soy sauce, green onion, boiled egg, chashu ) and Enza Seafood Ramen ( Tonkotsu broth with fried vegetable, soft boiled egg, seafood, green onion, bamboo shoot, dry seaweed, black fungus ), plus familiar ramen varieties like Tonkotsu Ramen and Miso Ramen.

The menu also featured a selection of sushi rolls including two Enza Special Roll varieties: #1, with Top Spicy Crab, Fried Jalapeno, Fried Onion, Chashu, Eel sauce, and Spicy Mayo, and #2 ( Crunch, Crab, Fried Onion, Fried Gyoza, Avocado; Sauce: Ell, YamYam ).

Details pertaining to Sake House’s menu (food offerings? how much emphasis on the sake?) remain unknown for the moment. But it’s clear that something from the team behind Enza remains in store for the Russell Rd location.



Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas

The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada

Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Rebrand#Enza Ramen Izakaya#Enza Seafood#Tonkotsu Ramen#Enza Special Roll#Fried Jalapeno#Fried Onion
8 News Now

Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Bacon-Themed Restaurant Coming Soon To Las Vegas

Get your forks ready, people! A new bacon-themed restaurant is scheduled to open this fall in Downtown Las Vegas. And because bacon is pretty much one of the most beloved foods on the planet, the restaurant will serve patrons 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Located on the second floor of the D Las Vegas, the new eatery will replace what is currently the D Grill. This change is part of a whole second floor remodel that the casino is doing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
963kklz.com

5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas

Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
LAS VEGAS, NV
airwaysmag.com

Frontier Begins Service from LAS to Four New Destinations

DALLAS – Despite losing out to JetBlue (B6) in the fight to acquire Spirit (NK), ultra-low-fare airline Frontier Airlines (F9) is still expanding. Beginning today, F9 is flying daily nonstop service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI). Frontier currently serves 57 destinations from the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to perform at Red Rock Resort

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to perform at Red Rock Resort. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. Renowned ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Q97.9

I’d Like To Respond to the Comments on This Picture of Me in Las Vegas

Michele and I just got back from a fantastic trip to Las Vegas. We've been a few times now and absolutely love it. It's like an amusement park for adults. If you've never been, I highly recommend it, but maybe don't go in August like we did when the high temperature was 106°. It's hard to avoid that heat when you have to walk just about everywhere you want to go on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The 8 Best Immersive Art Experiences in Las Vegas

It’s no surprise that immersive art has taken hold in Sin City. As the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas is the perfect place to push the boundaries of art, technology, and theatricality. After all, Sin City is its own version of a surreal alternate reality. AREA15, which...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Donut Giant Expanding to Vegas

In true Vegas style, famous donut chain Randy’s Donuts is opening (lucky No.) 7 locations in Las Vegas. If you're not familiar with the chain, it's the one with the iconic giant donut on top of most of its outlets. It's starred in a Justin Timberlake’s music video, and movies ranging from "Earth Girls Are Easy" to "Iron Man 2"
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
436
Followers
144
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy