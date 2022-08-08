Read full article on original website
NPR
N.M. community is stunned after Muslim man is suspected of killing Muslim men
Police in Albuquerque plan more charges against the man arrested in connection with the killing of four Muslim men. Investigators say the suspect prayed at the same mosque as the victims. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. In New Mexico, a man is under arrest in connection with the shootings of four Muslim...
Several residents displaced by 3-alarm apartment fire in Denton
A Denton apartment complex has a big mess to clean up and repair because of Tuesday’s three-alarm fire that raced through a building in a complex on West Collins about three blocks from the UNT campus
NPR
This Hudson Valley photographer takes mesmerizing pictures of fireflies every summer
Fireflies are synonymous with summer in many parts of the country, but photographing them can be a real challenge. One man has spent almost a decade perfecting a process that produces glowing, otherworldly landscapes. And reporter Lara Pellegrinelli joined him in New York's Hudson Valley. LARA PELLEGRINELLI, BYLINE: Photographer Pete...
NPR
Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jolie McCullough, a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, about her reporting on the state's juvenile prison system nearing collapse. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. To Texas now, where the state's juvenile detention system is so turbulent that they have mostly stopped accepting newly sentenced teenagers....
NPR
Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to boost voluntary land conservation in farm country. And it is coming at a time when some Republican politicians are attacking the Biden administration after it announced a goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and water by the year 2030. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the rhetoric around land conservation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Traffic Alert: Texas 183 in Irving Set for Weekend Closure
Beginning Friday, Aug. 12, full closure of main and express lanes are in place for sections of Texas 183 through the weekend. This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project that will reconstruct the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated to complete in mid-2023, weather permitting. TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone.
NPR
Mar-a-Lago Raid Backlash, New Mexico Murder Suspect, Kenyan Presidential Elections
GOP Politicians are calling the FBI raid on former president Trump's estate a lawless partisan raid. Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. Kenyans go to the polls to elect a new president.
fox29.com
North Texas mom goes home after 370 days in the hospital with COVID-19
DALLAS - A North Texas mom of three is finally going home after spending more than a year in the hospital because of COVID-19. Jazmin Kirkland was hospitalized on Aug. 3, 2021. A few days later she was placed on a ventilator and a month after that needed ECMO treatments because the virus had attacked her heart and lungs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought
With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
publicradioeast.org
North Carolina declared free of High Path Avian Influenza
North Carolina has been designated High Path Avian Influenza-free by the World Organization for Animal Health. This means the state can resume exports and international trade for poultry products. According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the HPAI-free status is achieved after the disease has been eliminated on all affected farms, and no new infections are detected during a 28-day waiting period. The HPAI outbreak in North Carolina affected six turkey farms and three broiler farms in Johnston and Wayne Counties. 481,000 birds had to be euthanized to prevent the further spread of the disease. State agricultural officials also implemented a statewide ban on poultry shows and sales from April through June. The USDA reports that North Carolina had 143 HPAI detections among wild birds.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
easttexasradio.com
Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person
Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tornado? Gustnado? Weather Phenomenon Caught on Camera in Prosper Prompts Some Debate
Some North Texans who were hoping for some rain this week got what they wished for, plus something extra. Video taken in the Prosper area Tuesday afternoon and shared on Twitter showed what appeared to be a funnel descending from dark storm clouds -- a mix between a tornado, landspout and dust devil.
NPR
Kentucky teenagers discover that embroidery is a lot more than just a craft
Two artists in Kentucky designed a summer workshop for teens called The School of Needlework for Disobedient Women, using embroidery as an avenue to explore feminism, activism and self-expression. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Instead of hanging out by the pool or off at camp, some Kentucky teenagers are spending part of...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field
The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
ketr.org
Fire near Caddo Mills burns more than 53 acres
After Tuesday’s rains, fire danger has been downgraded to moderate across most of the region Wednesday. In western Hunt County, a grass fire on Tuesday burned more than 53 acres before being contained. Multiple departments responded to the blaze along State Highway 6, between Caddo Mills and Josephine. Crews doused the fire around 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
KTRE
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead. Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband’s strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.
