North Carolina has been designated High Path Avian Influenza-free by the World Organization for Animal Health. This means the state can resume exports and international trade for poultry products. According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the HPAI-free status is achieved after the disease has been eliminated on all affected farms, and no new infections are detected during a 28-day waiting period. The HPAI outbreak in North Carolina affected six turkey farms and three broiler farms in Johnston and Wayne Counties. 481,000 birds had to be euthanized to prevent the further spread of the disease. State agricultural officials also implemented a statewide ban on poultry shows and sales from April through June. The USDA reports that North Carolina had 143 HPAI detections among wild birds.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO