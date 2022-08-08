ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NPR

This Hudson Valley photographer takes mesmerizing pictures of fireflies every summer

Fireflies are synonymous with summer in many parts of the country, but photographing them can be a real challenge. One man has spent almost a decade perfecting a process that produces glowing, otherworldly landscapes. And reporter Lara Pellegrinelli joined him in New York's Hudson Valley. LARA PELLEGRINELLI, BYLINE: Photographer Pete...
ANIMALS
NPR

Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jolie McCullough, a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, about her reporting on the state's juvenile prison system nearing collapse. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. To Texas now, where the state's juvenile detention system is so turbulent that they have mostly stopped accepting newly sentenced teenagers....
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to boost voluntary land conservation in farm country. And it is coming at a time when some Republican politicians are attacking the Biden administration after it announced a goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and water by the year 2030. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the rhetoric around land conservation.
NEBRASKA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Traffic Alert: Texas 183 in Irving Set for Weekend Closure

Beginning Friday, Aug. 12, full closure of main and express lanes are in place for sections of Texas 183 through the weekend. This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project that will reconstruct the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated to complete in mid-2023, weather permitting. TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone.
IRVING, TX
fox29.com

North Texas mom goes home after 370 days in the hospital with COVID-19

DALLAS - A North Texas mom of three is finally going home after spending more than a year in the hospital because of COVID-19. Jazmin Kirkland was hospitalized on Aug. 3, 2021. A few days later she was placed on a ventilator and a month after that needed ECMO treatments because the virus had attacked her heart and lungs.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought

With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina declared free of High Path Avian Influenza

North Carolina has been designated High Path Avian Influenza-free by the World Organization for Animal Health. This means the state can resume exports and international trade for poultry products. According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the HPAI-free status is achieved after the disease has been eliminated on all affected farms, and no new infections are detected during a 28-day waiting period. The HPAI outbreak in North Carolina affected six turkey farms and three broiler farms in Johnston and Wayne Counties. 481,000 birds had to be euthanized to prevent the further spread of the disease. State agricultural officials also implemented a statewide ban on poultry shows and sales from April through June. The USDA reports that North Carolina had 143 HPAI detections among wild birds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
easttexasradio.com

Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person

Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
SAVOY, TX
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NPR

Kentucky teenagers discover that embroidery is a lot more than just a craft

Two artists in Kentucky designed a summer workshop for teens called The School of Needlework for Disobedient Women, using embroidery as an avenue to explore feminism, activism and self-expression. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Instead of hanging out by the pool or off at camp, some Kentucky teenagers are spending part of...
BEREA, KY
AccuWeather

Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
ketr.org

Fire near Caddo Mills burns more than 53 acres

After Tuesday’s rains, fire danger has been downgraded to moderate across most of the region Wednesday. In western Hunt County, a grass fire on Tuesday burned more than 53 acres before being contained. Multiple departments responded to the blaze along State Highway 6, between Caddo Mills and Josephine. Crews doused the fire around 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
CADDO MILLS, TX
KTRE

Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead. Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband’s strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.
ROWLETT, TX

