There’s a largely unspoken secret among those who own successful NFL teams. They like it when owners who don’t really know what they’re doing join the club. That’s likely not the case in Denver. Although former Wal-Mart CEO Rob Walton doesn’t yet know how to properly pronounce the name of the sport’s Commissioner, Walton and his family have shown that they know how to build a successful business.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO