Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
FOX Sports
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Practice Video
Pete Carroll is 70 years old, but the Seattle Seahawks head coach sure doesn't look it. This week, a video of the Seahawks head coach sprinting down the field went viral on social media. Carroll looks ready for the season. "The fastest 50 ever ran in a pair of Air...
NBC Sports
Mark Davis thinks new ownership won’t make Broncos harder to beat
There’s a largely unspoken secret among those who own successful NFL teams. They like it when owners who don’t really know what they’re doing join the club. That’s likely not the case in Denver. Although former Wal-Mart CEO Rob Walton doesn’t yet know how to properly pronounce the name of the sport’s Commissioner, Walton and his family have shown that they know how to build a successful business.
NBC Sports
Seahawks signing Jameson Houston
The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back. Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
