ooooooooosick
3d ago

wht about the poor people who get SSI are ss we need money we don't paying in taxes so we need help Mr Kemp help us poor people in ga

27
Mamabear21
3d ago

Well we shouldn't have to pay property taxes on property we own .We shouldn't have to pay taxes on wages we earn. We shouldn't have to pay taxes on food .

20
angela shepherd
3d ago

maybe I Will get this next one since I didn't get the last one even though I was eligible for it, but still haven't seen it

23
