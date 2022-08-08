Read full article on original website
ooooooooosick
3d ago
wht about the poor people who get SSI are ss we need money we don't paying in taxes so we need help Mr Kemp help us poor people in ga
Reply(4)
27
Mamabear21
3d ago
Well we shouldn't have to pay property taxes on property we own .We shouldn't have to pay taxes on wages we earn. We shouldn't have to pay taxes on food .
Reply(6)
20
angela shepherd
3d ago
maybe I Will get this next one since I didn't get the last one even though I was eligible for it, but still haven't seen it
Reply(3)
23
