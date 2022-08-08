Read full article on original website
Foodie Fest To Debut At The Depot in Jeffersonville On Saturday
This Saturday, Aug. 13, World Of Foodies will host Foodie Fest, a new all-ages event that celebrates food and community, at The Depot, a venue in Southern Indiana made of decorated shipping containers. The event is free and will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. List of food...
Louisville Zoo Sloth Experience Dates
The Louisville Zoo will open new 2023 sloth behind-the-scenes experience dates from March to August 2023. Get up close and personal with the sloths at the Louisville Zoo in 2023. This event will sell out so make sure you move a little faster than our Sloth friends to get your tickets.
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)
Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
The Joy Of Revisiting Spring Street Bar & Grill Wings
When Spring Street Bar & Grill, the staple in Irish Hill, closed down during 2020, it dawned on me that I would never be able to enjoy their signature wings again. I may have been premature, thanks to the folks behind High Horse Bar. In July, High Horse announced that...
A Moment Of Silence For The Thousands Of Cold Bud Lights We Lost In Kentucky Today
It’s difficult to fathom a loss like this, and tough to the totality of the grief I’m sure we’re all feeling into words right now… but it brings me great pain to announce that we lost a lot thousands upon thousands of cans of delicious Bud Light, during a tragic accident in Louisville, Kentucky, this afternoon.
Last supermoon of 2022 is coming. When to look up in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August’s full moon will appear on Thursday night, Aug. 11, reaching peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. Eastern time, but it will look full from now until early Saturday. Just look toward the southeast after sunset to catch a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon rising. This...
Louisville Parks Announces Baird Urban Sports Park And Pickleball League Downtown
Louisville Parks and Recreation announced today that a downtown lot that was part of the city’s ReSurfaced program has been turned into Baird Urban Sports Park, which features pickleball courts and a Wiffle ball field. The 20,000 sq. feet of space now has two regulation size pickleball courts, a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee, sneaker store give out 300+ new shoes to local kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around $50,000 worth of brand new shoes and school supplies were given out on Tuesday in the Highlands. The giveaway was part of the back-to-school shoe event that happened at the Oneness boutique shop on Bardstown Road. It was sponsored by by Louisville native and rapper...
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Louisville KY
Are you visiting the area and wondering where to find the best breakfast in Louisville? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best breakfast spots in Louisville and where to get the best brunch in Louisville. There are so many things to...
SuperChefs plots a relocation and Tha Drippin Crab recovers from a break-in
Chef Darnell Ferguson has a lot on his plate. Ferguson’s SuperChefs in the Highlands closed at the end of July, but is actively seeking a new location. Popular brunch spot in Louisville’s Highlands closes, announces plans to move, by Dahlia Ghabour (Louisville Courier Journal) SuperChefs restaurant at 1702...
Enter to Win Weekend VIP Passes to Louisville’s Louder Than Life
Music festival season is officially upon us, and we're celebrating in a BIG way on 103 GBF!. So what is GBF'N Festival Week? It's a week where exclusively on 103 GBF we're going to have your chance to score a pair of weekend GA passes AND a bonus chance online to win VIP passes (entry form below) to the biggest rock festival in the U.S., Louder Than Life! Which is taking place across four days this September in Louisville, Kentucky.
Massive Bud Light Spill on Interstate Brews Hilarious Memes on Twitter
A semi-truck carrying an undisclosed amount of Bud Light beer overturned on a highway outside of Louisville, Kentucky earlier today. The single-vehicle accident caused a truckload of beer to pour out onto the shoulder of the Gene Snyder Freeway ramp on Interstate 71 South, according to local reports. Louisville Metro...
Jewish community group faces pushback for hiring ex-officer tied to Taylor, McAtee killings
A local nonprofit that serves Jewish organizations and residents is facing pushback following its decision to hire a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
New Chick-fil-A location opening this week in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A new Chick-fil-A location is officially opening this week in Jeffersontown on Plantside Drive, according to a statement from the fast food chain. The new location, the 17th Chick-fil-A restaurant to hit the Louisville area, will open its doors for business on Thursday, Aug. 11. On...
Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
