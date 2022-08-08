ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LouFamFun

Louisville Zoo Sloth Experience Dates

The Louisville Zoo will open new 2023 sloth behind-the-scenes experience dates from March to August 2023. Get up close and personal with the sloths at the Louisville Zoo in 2023. This event will sell out so make sure you move a little faster than our Sloth friends to get your tickets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
LOUISVILLE, KY
townandtourist.com

10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)

Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

The Joy Of Revisiting Spring Street Bar & Grill Wings

When Spring Street Bar & Grill, the staple in Irish Hill, closed down during 2020, it dawned on me that I would never be able to enjoy their signature wings again. I may have been premature, thanks to the folks behind High Horse Bar. In July, High Horse announced that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Last supermoon of 2022 is coming. When to look up in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August’s full moon will appear on Thursday night, Aug. 11, reaching peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. Eastern time, but it will look full from now until early Saturday. Just look toward the southeast after sunset to catch a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon rising. This...
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Louisville KY

Are you visiting the area and wondering where to find the best breakfast in Louisville? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best breakfast spots in Louisville and where to get the best brunch in Louisville. There are so many things to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Enter to Win Weekend VIP Passes to Louisville’s Louder Than Life

Music festival season is officially upon us, and we're celebrating in a BIG way on 103 GBF!. So what is GBF'N Festival Week? It's a week where exclusively on 103 GBF we're going to have your chance to score a pair of weekend GA passes AND a bonus chance online to win VIP passes (entry form below) to the biggest rock festival in the U.S., Louder Than Life! Which is taking place across four days this September in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Zappos closing Louisville outlet store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Chick-fil-A location opening this week in Jeffersontown

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A new Chick-fil-A location is officially opening this week in Jeffersontown on Plantside Drive, according to a statement from the fast food chain. The new location, the 17th Chick-fil-A restaurant to hit the Louisville area, will open its doors for business on Thursday, Aug. 11. On...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
LOUISVILLE, KY

