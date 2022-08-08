2 found shot after truck crashes into porch in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were found shot in a crashed truck Monday afternoon in Lumberton, according to police.
Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. to the crash on Front Street when they found that the vehicle had hit a porch near Martin Luther King Drive. Police said there were bullet holes and blood in the vehicle.
One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old was flown to a hospital.
Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 3