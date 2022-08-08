ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 found shot after truck crashes into porch in Lumberton

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were found shot in a crashed truck Monday afternoon in Lumberton, according to police.

Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. to the crash on Front Street when they found that the vehicle had hit a porch near Martin Luther King Drive. Police said there were bullet holes and blood in the vehicle.

One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old was flown to a hospital.

Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

