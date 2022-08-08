Read full article on original website
John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence
A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
411mania.com
Liv Morgan & Shayna Baszler Contract Signing, Tournament Match Set for WWE SmackDown
– WWE.com has confirmed a Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler contract signing for their upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match will take place on tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown. hey will square off for the belt at WWE Clash at the Castle next month. Also set for SmackDown, the...
Triple H Sneakily Brings Back ‘NXT’ Black & Gold Star Dexter Lumis in the Final Seconds of WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’
The stars of the 'NXT' Black & Gold Era are coming back to WWE thanks to Triple H and the latest reveal was the most creative yet on 'Raw.' The post Triple H Sneakily Brings Back ‘NXT’ Black & Gold Star Dexter Lumis in the Final Seconds of WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Comments On Karrion Kross Getting Another Chance In WWE
The tale of Karrion Kross' main roster journey has been quite strange thus far, as it started off with him losing to Jeff Hardy in around two minutes during his "WWE Raw" debut in July 2021. Kross would eventually get back to picking up wins, as he did previously on "NXT" where he was a two-time "NXT" Champion, however, he could never truly pick up any momentum. Over time, Kross saw his gimmick and presentation change, including him wearing a helmet to the ring with no explanation.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown (8/12/22)
This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown will air live Friday night from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. According to WrestleTix, 7,721 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/10/22), leaving 527 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 8,248.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Teases Jump To Main Roster And WrestleMania Match
Santos Escobar is teasing a jump to WWE's main roster and a WrestleMania match. Escobar signed with WWE in August 2019, but unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury soon after arriving at the Performance Center. He was sidelined with the injury for several months before he made his debut at an "NXT" live event. Using the ring name Jorge Bolly, he teamed up with Raul Mendoza (now known as Cruz Del Toro) to defeat Pretty Deadly.
wrestlinginc.com
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Two Former WWE Stars Scheduled for SmackDown
It appears that two former WWE stars will appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Members of the former WWE stable Hit Row may be returning to the company in the near future. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis is currently scheduled to attend Friday’s SmackDown taping from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a recent report from PWInsider. In an update, Ashante “Thee” Adonis is also scheduled to be at SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com
Will There Be A WWE 2K23?
Take-Two Interactive released its First Quarter earnings and there’s an aspect that wrestling gamers will find interesting to note. In the report, there’s a “future line-up” section and on the docket for the fiscal year of 2023 is indeed WWE 2K23. The “fiscal year” doesn’t mean that fans will have to wait until 2023 to receive the next rendition in the WWE 2K series as the federal government designates the start of “fiscal 2023” on October 1, 2022. With that in mind, WWE did play a little bit of catch-up this year as WWE 2K22 wasn’t released until March. In the past, the 2K titles have been released a considerable amount of time before the Christmas holiday, but the expectations were high for the release of WWE 2K22 considering a year was taken off and the reviews for WWE 2K20 were absolutely abysmal, prompting the publisher to take a year off and regroup.
411mania.com
Shayna Baszler Plans on Tearing All of Liv Morgan’s Limbs Off at WWE Clash at the Castle
– WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler appeared on today’s edition of The Bump and delivered a message to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their title match at WWE Clash at the Castle. Baszler directed the following at the champion:. “Liv, I think you better start preparing now....
wrestlinginc.com
Did WWE Raw Ratings Maintain High Numbers Following Last Week?
"WWE Raw" had some chaotic developments go down last night, but did viewership transfer over from last week's high set of numbers?. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for the 8/8 episode of "Raw" and last night's program had 1,957,000 million viewers on average, down 12% from last week. The key demographic experienced the same percentage drop as this week's episode. An average of 700,000 viewers aged 18-49 tuned in, giving "Raw" a 0.54 P18-49 rating.
PWMania
New Match and Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown
The tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will continue during Friday’s SmackDown. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez will face Xia Li and Shotzi on SmackDown. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke this past week on RAW to...
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Returns To Action At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
Since his loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, Theory has appeared in 17 televised matches for WWE. If you count his matches at WWE's live events, it's hard to argue that the 25-year-old wrestler hasn't been one of the company's most featured Superstar this year. As such, the fact...
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Dexter Lumis returns
Last night's Raw featured the return of another wrestler from Paul "Triple H" Levesque's NXT. After AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a no disqualification match in last night's main event, it appeared that a fan was at the barricade and being handled by police. But as police were taking him away, it was revealed that the person was Lumis. Styles looked at the commotion but then continued to celebrate as the show went off the air.
PWMania
WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 8/8/22
The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW dropped. The show averaged 1.956 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 2.230 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The average rating for the 18-49 demographic was 0.54, which was lower than the 0.61 rating...
411mania.com
Biography: WWE Legends Ratings & Viewership Rise for Lex Luger Episode
– Showbuzz Daily has the Sunday television numbers for the WWE on A&E programming lineup. Last Sunday’s episode featured former WWE and WCW Superstar Lex Luger. Numbers significantly increased for this week’s episode. The Lex Luger episode finished with an average 586,000 viewers. That’s an increase from the 406,000 viewers for last week’s episode, showcasing WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
wrestlinginc.com
New Promotional Graphic Sheds Light On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Status
Brock Lesnar is becoming Mr. WrestleMania. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been a reliable big name for WWE's biggest shows, as evidenced by this past summer when an injury to likely main eventer Cody Rhodes led to the return of "The Beast Incarnate," who challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an excessive last man standing match at this year's SummerSlam.
