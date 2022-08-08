Take-Two Interactive released its First Quarter earnings and there’s an aspect that wrestling gamers will find interesting to note. In the report, there’s a “future line-up” section and on the docket for the fiscal year of 2023 is indeed WWE 2K23. The “fiscal year” doesn’t mean that fans will have to wait until 2023 to receive the next rendition in the WWE 2K series as the federal government designates the start of “fiscal 2023” on October 1, 2022. With that in mind, WWE did play a little bit of catch-up this year as WWE 2K22 wasn’t released until March. In the past, the 2K titles have been released a considerable amount of time before the Christmas holiday, but the expectations were high for the release of WWE 2K22 considering a year was taken off and the reviews for WWE 2K20 were absolutely abysmal, prompting the publisher to take a year off and regroup.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO