Okmulgee County, OK

Okmulgee County Courthouse now requires masks in courtrooms, judge’s chambers

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County District Court is now requiring everyone wears a mask in the courtroom and in the Judge’s Chambers.

According to a statement from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, anyone coming to court must bring a mask and wear it.

The Sheriff’s Office said they will not supply masks after Sept. 1, 2022, and the Court is not responsible for suppling the public with masks.

