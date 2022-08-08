ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

PLANetizen

Miami Rapid Transit Project Moves Forward

According to an article in The Next Miami, Miami-Dade County has issued the draft environmental study for a rapid transit line that would connect downtown Miami and Miami Beach as part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program. “The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street and Washington Avenue in the City of Miami Beach.”
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal

Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
MIAMI, FL
Axios

Scoop: Miami mayor eyes White House

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political operation is making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A presidential bid by Suarez, a Republican, would test his party's acceptance of internal dissent: he's publicly criticized both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered the two clear favorites for the 2024 nomination.
MIAMI, FL
Florida Government
worldredeye.com

Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine

Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade County Commission sued over Sheriff ‘power grab’

‘It’s a constitutional violation and, equally important, it’s a violation of the will of the voters of Florida and Miami-Dade County.’. Just over two months after Miami-Dade Commissioners voted to block a new Sheriff from taking over many of the county police department’s existing duties, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is suing to force the county into compliance.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
realtrends.com

More buyers than ever before looked to relocate in July

Even as mortgage rates rose and the overall housing market cooled, the share of homebuyers looking to relocate hit an all-time high in July, according to an analysis from Redfin released Thursday. In July, 33.7% of Redfin.com users looked to move from one metro are to another, up from 32.6%...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Miami

South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.  The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training.  CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now

Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI — (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney related to the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District

Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale

After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Pan Am Globe Officially Placed at Permanent Location in Downtown Miami

An iconic part of Miami's history is now at its new permanent location. The Pan Am Globe was officially unveiled at the Miami Worldcenter during a ribbon-cutting event that was attended by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioner Christine King. The globe, the giant, vividly colorful sphere depicting the...
MIAMI, FL

