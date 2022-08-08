Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South Florida
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
wlrn.org
Sundial Now: Elections bring a change of guard for Miami-Dade County
Unprecedented changes are coming to the Miami-Dade County Commission. A big renewal is expected to come out of this election cycle. It all goes back to a term cap referendum that’s been slowly taking effect since 2012. This election cycle it’s forcing out a handful of incumbents that have been in office for decades.
PLANetizen
Miami Rapid Transit Project Moves Forward
According to an article in The Next Miami, Miami-Dade County has issued the draft environmental study for a rapid transit line that would connect downtown Miami and Miami Beach as part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program. “The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street and Washington Avenue in the City of Miami Beach.”
thenextmiami.com
Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal
Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
Scoop: Miami mayor eyes White House
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political operation is making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A presidential bid by Suarez, a Republican, would test his party's acceptance of internal dissent: he's publicly criticized both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered the two clear favorites for the 2024 nomination.
worldredeye.com
Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine
Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida
But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade County Commission sued over Sheriff ‘power grab’
‘It’s a constitutional violation and, equally important, it’s a violation of the will of the voters of Florida and Miami-Dade County.’. Just over two months after Miami-Dade Commissioners voted to block a new Sheriff from taking over many of the county police department’s existing duties, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is suing to force the county into compliance.
tag24.com
Florida judge steps in as Surfside condo owners hit with enormous property tax bills
Surfside, Florida - When a Surfside condominium tower collapsed last year killing 98 people, a wave of sympathy reached all the way to Tallahassee: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators forgave the unit owners’ tax bills, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Their generosity, however, did not extend...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
realtrends.com
More buyers than ever before looked to relocate in July
Even as mortgage rates rose and the overall housing market cooled, the share of homebuyers looking to relocate hit an all-time high in July, according to an analysis from Redfin released Thursday. In July, 33.7% of Redfin.com users looked to move from one metro are to another, up from 32.6%...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava endorses Charlie Crist for Democratic gubernatorial candidate
MIAMI (WSVN) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has gotten a show of support in South Florida from Miami-Dade County’s mayor. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava came out to support Crist in the Democratic primaries. She officially announced her endorsement for U.S. Representative Crist at a...
South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'
FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it. The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training. CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
nomadlawyer.org
Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now
Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
MIAMI — (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney related to the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was...
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Gets Underway At Downtown Miami Site Where 448-Unit Condo Tower About To Begin
Contractors began demolishing a downtown Miami building this morning to make way for a new 40-story condo tower called 501 First, according to a photo and video taken by Ryan RC Rea. The new condo tower will have 448 condos, 10,000 square feet of retail – and no parking garage....
thenextmiami.com
Downtown Miami Metrocenter Details Released: Up To 23.7M Square Feet In New Development
Miami-Dade County opened the bidding process yesterday for a massive Downtown Miami development project called Metrocenter. Up to 23.7 million square foot could be developed on the Metrocenter properties, the county says. One of the main priorities in evaluating bids will be whether the proposals are of world-class urban design,...
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
thenextmiami.com
Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District
Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale
After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
NBC Miami
Pan Am Globe Officially Placed at Permanent Location in Downtown Miami
An iconic part of Miami's history is now at its new permanent location. The Pan Am Globe was officially unveiled at the Miami Worldcenter during a ribbon-cutting event that was attended by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioner Christine King. The globe, the giant, vividly colorful sphere depicting the...
