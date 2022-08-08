Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas, and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
Loren G. Seely
Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa, to Maxwell G. and Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Seely. Loren is survived by his wife, Ann; and daughters,...
Mary Junell Ross
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
Merida Cowser Mabe
Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., prior to service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins County Schools First Day
10:30 AM - 9:30 PM Fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States. Phone: (903) 439-3293. pandaexpress.com. 150 E Shannon Rd E. Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS. Broadway Buffet About. Hours.
They Say These are the Five Most ‘Haunted’ Places Near Tyler, Texas
So tell me, do you believe ghosts and/or spirits roam the places they once inhabited--particularly in places where unfortunate and/or frightening events took place?. For some people, discovering and maybe even exploring 'haunted' places is one of the most fascinating things a person can do. Although I have some interest...
KTAL
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Tyler Legacy at Longview
Longview and Tyler Legacy tipped off their volleyball seasons Tuesday night in Longview. The Lobos emerged victorious in four sets, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
The City Of Tyler, TX Wants To Raise Your Water Bill, Here’s Why
Before you get upset based off the headline, let me start this by saying that this is just a PROPOSAL for right now so don't go storming into the utilities office just yet. Take a moment to read what the city is proposing. Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) wants to change...
cbs19.tv
MIRACLE MOMENT: 2022 Miracle Child Corbin Robinson
TYLER, Texas — Seeing him run around the playground, playing with other kids his age, one would never guess what 4-year-old Corbin Robinson has been through. “The last four years have been a journey," said Dania Robinson, Corbin's mother. "He struggles with some stuff, but he has his own mindset. He's gonna accomplish whatever he wants to accomplish.”
Information About Students Registering for Fall Classes at Paris Junior College
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Director Rob Stanley, left, and Secretary Charle Fox help returning student Conner Burgin of Sulphur Spring as he stops by the campus to register for the fall semester. For information about registering for fall call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Construction continues on new Longview police station
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
KLTV
Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
ketr.org
Fire near Caddo Mills burns more than 53 acres
After Tuesday’s rains, fire danger has been downgraded to moderate across most of the region Wednesday. In western Hunt County, a grass fire on Tuesday burned more than 53 acres before being contained. Multiple departments responded to the blaze along State Highway 6, between Caddo Mills and Josephine. Crews doused the fire around 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
Pizza For Breakfast – Why not?
By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Extension Agent, Family and Community Health Agent, [email protected]. If you have ever visited the Texas Hill Country around Fredericksburg or New Braunfels, you are aware that the peak of peach season has arrived! Although a little later this year due to the Texas heat and dry conditions, peaches are still sweet as can be. Texas A&M AgriLife’s Dinner Tonight program has a Peachy Prosciutto Pizza recipe that is so delicious and easy to make. Try making it for brunch or appetizers as you start up the grill!
Harrison County man who was reported missing found in Longview
UPDATE: As of 5:02 p.m., Britton was found in Longview. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 52-year-old man. Christopher Britton was last seen walking in the Marshall area from US 59 and SL 390. He is 5’11” and weighs 240 pounds. Britton has blonde hair and hazel […]
HCSO: Man Accused Of Forging A Graduation Check Had Meth, Marijuana, Paraphernalia
1 Woman Allegedly Sold Ecstasy During Undercover Buy, Another Reportedly Had THC Pens and Marijuana. A man accused of forging a graduation check was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest Monday evening. One Sulphur Springs woman was allegedly involved in an undercover purchase of Ecstasy while another woman was found in possession of marijuana, multiple THC pens and THC wax, according to police and sheriff’s reports.
cw39.com
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
1 Woman Dead 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Henderson County (Henderson County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety was rushed south of Chandler in Henderson County after a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Monday. According to Stg. Sara Warren, a 2003 Toyota Camry was [..]
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0