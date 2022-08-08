ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

KSST Radio

Phillip Haskell Wilburn

Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas, and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Loren G. Seely

Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa, to Maxwell G. and Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Seely. Loren is survived by his wife, Ann; and daughters,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Mary Junell Ross

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Merida Cowser Mabe

Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., prior to service.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Schools First Day

Hopkins County Schools First Day
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te'Mari La'Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A'Miyah La'Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel La'Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
CASS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Tyler Legacy at Longview

Longview and Tyler Legacy tipped off their volleyball seasons Tuesday night in Longview. The Lobos emerged victorious in four sets, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Crews respond to fires in Tyler County

Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar's sister, Jena, says in part, "at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive." Edgar's sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

MIRACLE MOMENT: 2022 Miracle Child Corbin Robinson

TYLER, Texas — Seeing him run around the playground, playing with other kids his age, one would never guess what 4-year-old Corbin Robinson has been through. "The last four years have been a journey," said Dania Robinson, Corbin's mother. "He struggles with some stuff, but he has his own mindset. He's gonna accomplish whatever he wants to accomplish."
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Construction continues on new Longview police station

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
TYLER, TX
ketr.org

Fire near Caddo Mills burns more than 53 acres

After Tuesday’s rains, fire danger has been downgraded to moderate across most of the region Wednesday. In western Hunt County, a grass fire on Tuesday burned more than 53 acres before being contained. Multiple departments responded to the blaze along State Highway 6, between Caddo Mills and Josephine. Crews doused the fire around 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
CADDO MILLS, TX
KSST Radio

Pizza For Breakfast – Why not?

By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Extension Agent, Family and Community Health Agent, [email protected]. If you have ever visited the Texas Hill Country around Fredericksburg or New Braunfels, you are aware that the peak of peach season has arrived! Although a little later this year due to the Texas heat and dry conditions, peaches are still sweet as can be. Texas A&M AgriLife’s Dinner Tonight program has a Peachy Prosciutto Pizza recipe that is so delicious and easy to make. Try making it for brunch or appetizers as you start up the grill!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO: Man Accused Of Forging A Graduation Check Had Meth, Marijuana, Paraphernalia

1 Woman Allegedly Sold Ecstasy During Undercover Buy, Another Reportedly Had THC Pens and Marijuana. A man accused of forging a graduation check was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest Monday evening. One Sulphur Springs woman was allegedly involved in an undercover purchase of Ecstasy while another woman was found in possession of marijuana, multiple THC pens and THC wax, according to police and sheriff’s reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
