Philly’s African American Museum moving to the Ben Franklin Parkway
After nearly 50 years at the same site, the African American Museum in Philadelphia is on the move. During a news conference on Thursday, officials announced the museum is relocating to the former Family Court Building at 1801 Vine Street, walking distance from Philadelphia’s “Museum Mile” along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
National Convening of Black Mayors returns to Philadelphia
Municipal leaders from across the country gathered in Philadelphia this week for the 2nd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors. The event is being held at WHYY Studios in collaboration with African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of Pa., N.J., and Del., and media partner 6abc. Mayors attending in-person:. Hardie Davis...
Philly’s ‘Heatline’ is seeing an increase in demand amid dangerous heat
As Philadelphia continues to battle extreme heat, the city’s Corporation for Aging says its “Heatline” is seeing more demand than in years past. The city is currently under a Heat Health Emergency, which is set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday, barring an extension. Since the PCA...
Philadelphia is full of ‘violence interrupter’ initiatives. Can a new faith-based coalition move the needle?
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the minutes before 9 p.m on a recent Tuesday night, a dozen people trickled onto the corner of 15th and Dauphin in North Philly and exchanged hugs and fist bumps. They dressed casually on this summer weeknight — baseball caps, jeans, jerseys — ready to approach anyone in need of a job or a prayer.
Musikfest, Shakespeare in the ’burbs, Wiz Khalifa, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
As is common in the summer months, music is the weekend focus with the five-day Musikfest happening through Sunday in Bethlehem. Other musicians in town include Wiz Khalifa and Leon Bridges. But for NFL fans, the biggest event of the week is the Eagles’ return to Lincoln Financial Field and the official start of preseason football. Culture is on the events lineup as well with a unique film fest, Shakespeare in the ’burbs and the anticipated return of a festival celebrating Japanese culture.
Philly’s life sciences real estate market has cooled. Brokers hopeful for recovery
For the first time in nearly a decade, demand for life sciences and biotech real estate in Philadelphia is showing signs of slowing, if only temporarily. The state of the U.S. economy, particularly over the last couple of months, is one of the main reasons why. Tyler Vandegrift, managing director...
Officials: foul smells leaking from truck in Gloucester Co. ‘pose no risk’ to public
For those in New Jersey still dealing with a lingering odor in the air from last night, officials say it could stick around a bit longer, but it’s not thought to be dangerous. Our news partner 6abc reports, After receiving numerous 911 calls of an odor Wednesday afternoon, emergency...
Philly public schools push to hire more support staff before first day of school
The first day of school is just a little more than two weeks away, and while the School District of Philadelphia has made progress in hiring teachers and counselors, it still has hundreds of essential support roles to fill. Last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage...
A ‘heist’ that never happened? Inside years of strife at the Philadelphia Insectarium
When the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion announced that thieves had broken in and stolen thousands of live insects from its collection in 2018, the story made national news, including a mention on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”. Among the alleged $40,000 worth of stolen creatures were cockroaches, scorpions, butterflies, centipedes,...
Temple makes masks optional for fall semester, but not everyone is happy about it
The countdown to the start of another school year in the pandemic has begun. Though there are still hundreds of daily cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, most local universities are not requiring students to mask. The decision has been met with mixed reactions, but ultimately Temple University says they are...
Unfolding the Truth
From examining Philadelphia dirt bike culture to spotlighting community efforts to combat food insecurity, these local student filmmakers share their short documentaries.
University City residents fight to stave off gentrification
For more than 30 days, an encampment was set up outside the University City Townhomes in protest of looming evictions. A week before law enforcement dismantled the encampment, WHYY student interns Dre’Mere Reyes and Lamar Reed visited the site to talk with residents to better understand the movement.
Philadelphia achieves near complete compliance with city employee vaccine mandate
The City of Philadelphia’s workforce is nearly 100% compliant with the workforce vaccination mandate for COVID-19. According to a release, more than 22,000 employees are either fully vaccinated, have received one dose of the vaccine, or have an approved or pending exemption request. Employees exempt will continue to be required to follow additional safety protocols, including routine testing.
SeaWorld CEO to meet with family, Jesse Jackson amid Sesame Place discrimination lawsuit
This story originally appeared on 6abc. SeaWorld’s CEO is scheduled to meet with the family of two 6-year-old Black girls who were seen on a viral video being snubbed by a costumed character at Sesame Place. Marc Swanson will meet with the girls’ parents and Rev. Jesse Jackson on...
Thousands flock to 2nd Street Festival following three-year hiatus
Philadelphians flocked to this year’s 2nd Street Festival after the pandemic caused consecutive cancellations for the annual summer event. Despite the heat, attendees and vendors made the most of it. The near mile-long stretch between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street saw thousands enjoy food, shopping, and the occasional...
OSHA investigates deaths of Amazon workers in New Jersey
Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a third fatality during the company’s annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died...
Philadelphia residents, youth say city leaders aren’t listening to their ideas for solving gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. This week, the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement has set out to gather teen input on education, public safety, entrepreneurship and health during PHL Youth Week. It’s an opportunity for gun violence prevention activists to try to elevate the voices of teens who are directly impacted by the crisis.
‘Faces you need to see:’ Loved ones of violence victims share grief in new art exhibit
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. For the next two months, the faces of Philadelphia gun violence victims and their families will be on display at City Hall. The “We Are Here: Stories and Expressions of Healing” exhibit lifts up the experiences of people who’ve lost a loved one to gun violence, in hopes of providing support to the grieving and imploring action from city leaders.
Activists pressure gas commissioners to push PGW on climate action, transparency
Protesters gathered in Center City Philadelphia Monday to pressure city officials to push the city-owned gas utility to take swifter climate action. The five-member Philadelphia Gas Commission will vote Tuesday on Philadelphia Gas Works’ (PGW) operating budget. Advocates hope the commissioners will require PGW to be more transparent and move faster toward a business model that’s not based on fossil fuels.
Crash-landed in Philly 11 years ago, ‘Grumman Greenhouse’ is finally saying goodbye
A sculpture of a plane crashed outside the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia in 2011. Now, 11 years later, it is being removed. “Grumman Greenhouse” by Jordan Griska features the aluminum body of an actual Cold War-era military plane – a Grumman S2F – designed as an anti-submarine attack plane for aircraft carriers. Griska obtained one on eBay, methodically de-constructing it so it looks twisted and crumpled.
