ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

National Convening of Black Mayors returns to Philadelphia

Municipal leaders from across the country gathered in Philadelphia this week for the 2nd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors. The event is being held at WHYY Studios in collaboration with African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of Pa., N.J., and Del., and media partner 6abc. Mayors attending in-person:. Hardie Davis...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia is full of ‘violence interrupter’ initiatives. Can a new faith-based coalition move the needle?

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the minutes before 9 p.m on a recent Tuesday night, a dozen people trickled onto the corner of 15th and Dauphin in North Philly and exchanged hugs and fist bumps. They dressed casually on this summer weeknight — baseball caps, jeans, jerseys — ready to approach anyone in need of a job or a prayer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Musikfest, Shakespeare in the ’burbs, Wiz Khalifa, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

As is common in the summer months, music is the weekend focus with the five-day Musikfest happening through Sunday in Bethlehem. Other musicians in town include Wiz Khalifa and Leon Bridges. But for NFL fans, the biggest event of the week is the Eagles’ return to Lincoln Financial Field and the official start of preseason football. Culture is on the events lineup as well with a unique film fest, Shakespeare in the ’burbs and the anticipated return of a festival celebrating Japanese culture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Heat Island#Poverty#Rockefeller Foundation#Tree#Community Forestry#Planphilly
WHYY

Unfolding the Truth

From examining Philadelphia dirt bike culture to spotlighting community efforts to combat food insecurity, these local student filmmakers share their short documentaries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

University City residents fight to stave off gentrification

For more than 30 days, an encampment was set up outside the University City Townhomes in protest of looming evictions. A week before law enforcement dismantled the encampment, WHYY student interns Dre’Mere Reyes and Lamar Reed visited the site to talk with residents to better understand the movement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WHYY

Philadelphia achieves near complete compliance with city employee vaccine mandate

The City of Philadelphia’s workforce is nearly 100% compliant with the workforce vaccination mandate for COVID-19. According to a release, more than 22,000 employees are either fully vaccinated, have received one dose of the vaccine, or have an approved or pending exemption request. Employees exempt will continue to be required to follow additional safety protocols, including routine testing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Thousands flock to 2nd Street Festival following three-year hiatus

Philadelphians flocked to this year’s 2nd Street Festival after the pandemic caused consecutive cancellations for the annual summer event. Despite the heat, attendees and vendors made the most of it. The near mile-long stretch between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street saw thousands enjoy food, shopping, and the occasional...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

OSHA investigates deaths of Amazon workers in New Jersey

Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a third fatality during the company’s annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WHYY

Philadelphia residents, youth say city leaders aren’t listening to their ideas for solving gun violence

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. This week, the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement has set out to gather teen input on education, public safety, entrepreneurship and health during PHL Youth Week. It’s an opportunity for gun violence prevention activists to try to elevate the voices of teens who are directly impacted by the crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘Faces you need to see:’ Loved ones of violence victims share grief in new art exhibit

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. For the next two months, the faces of Philadelphia gun violence victims and their families will be on display at City Hall. The “We Are Here: Stories and Expressions of Healing” exhibit lifts up the experiences of people who’ve lost a loved one to gun violence, in hopes of providing support to the grieving and imploring action from city leaders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Activists pressure gas commissioners to push PGW on climate action, transparency

Protesters gathered in Center City Philadelphia Monday to pressure city officials to push the city-owned gas utility to take swifter climate action. The five-member Philadelphia Gas Commission will vote Tuesday on Philadelphia Gas Works’ (PGW) operating budget. Advocates hope the commissioners will require PGW to be more transparent and move faster toward a business model that’s not based on fossil fuels.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Crash-landed in Philly 11 years ago, ‘Grumman Greenhouse’ is finally saying goodbye

A sculpture of a plane crashed outside the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia in 2011. Now, 11 years later, it is being removed. “Grumman Greenhouse” by Jordan Griska features the aluminum body of an actual Cold War-era military plane – a Grumman S2F – designed as an anti-submarine attack plane for aircraft carriers. Griska obtained one on eBay, methodically de-constructing it so it looks twisted and crumpled.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy