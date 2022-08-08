As is common in the summer months, music is the weekend focus with the five-day Musikfest happening through Sunday in Bethlehem. Other musicians in town include Wiz Khalifa and Leon Bridges. But for NFL fans, the biggest event of the week is the Eagles’ return to Lincoln Financial Field and the official start of preseason football. Culture is on the events lineup as well with a unique film fest, Shakespeare in the ’burbs and the anticipated return of a festival celebrating Japanese culture.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO