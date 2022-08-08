ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Gunman Wanted For Deadly Reading Shooting: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoymG_0h9WU2y100
Jayquan Miguel Sánchez Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Jayquan Miguel Sánchez is wanted on homicide charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quadell Spradley, Reading police said.

Spradley, of Sinking Spring, was found dead on the 1200 Block of Church Street around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, authorities said.

More than $9,000 had been raised as of Monday, Aug. 8 on a GoFundMe for Spradley's funeral expenses.

"We’re asking if you can donate whatever you can to help our family give him the burial he deserves," reads the fundraiser, launched by his sister Quanaijha Spradley.

He was remembered in his obituary as "a hardworking and selfless man."

Spradley worked as a health insurance agent for eight years and was a member of New Beginnings Church, his obit says.

Anyone with information on Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373 -9913.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

evil white bitch
2d ago

Someone needs to find the killer because we know the officers aren’t .There’s so many unsolved murders here in the city and it seems nobody cares wtf

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Ephrata Man Attacks Hospital Workers: Police

A 21-year-old man from Ephrata attacked hospital workers and scratched at them, police allege. Damon M. Ruoss, was an emergency room patient at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, according to a release by the Ephrata police department. For an unknown reason Ruoss allegedly assaulted...
EPHRATA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Sinking Spring, PA
City
Reading, PA
County
Berks County, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Reading, PA
Crime & Safety
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
WASHINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 23, Shot Dead By US Marshal In Luzerne County

A 23-year-old man was killed in a shootout with a US Marshals agent arresting him in Luzerne County Wednesday, Aug. 10, authorities said.Jordan Urenovitch, who was wanted on warrants for gun and drug charges, fired at a member of the Fugitive Task Force in Hazle Township when the deputy fired back,…
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Obituary#Violent Crime#New Beginnings Church
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Homicide in Shooting Investigation

— The Reading Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jayquan Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez is wanted for Homicide charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022, in the 1200 Block of Church St. The victim has been identified as Quadell Spradley. The...
READING, PA
WGAL

Police apprehend fugitive in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police apprehended a fugitive Thursday afternoon. A city spokesperson said Rahfeek Scott, 28, was wanted on multiple felonies dating back to 2020. Police learned Scott was inside an apartment in the 800 block of Green Street and responded around 1:30 p.m. Police said he tried...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Suspect in Trolley Square Shoplifting Case

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection with several theft incidents. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the Trolley Square area for a shoplifting in progress complaint. Upon arrival, police made contact with 33-year-old Deshawn Richardson who was identified as the suspect. Richardson was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify Richardson as a suspect in connection with two additional theft incidents that occurred on July 29th and July 30th.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
abc27.com

Harrisburg shooting: Police investigating shots fired

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Thursday. According to Harrisburg Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch, shots were fired and someone’s property was struck on the 1900 block of Zarker Street on Thursday afternoon. At this time it’s not believed anyone was struck...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Claymont Man, Two Guns Seized

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Claymont man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 29 at approximately 1:06 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 400 block of North Monroe Street. Police made contact with an occupant, 21-year-old Malik Winters of Claymont. Following a brief investigation, police recovered two (2) loaded 9mm handguns. Police took Winters into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
335K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy