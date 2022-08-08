Read full article on original website
A hot mic caught Rep. Matt Gaetz reassuring Roger Stone that the 'boss' would grant him clemency and he won't go to jail: report
Stone was found guilty of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
MSNBC
Why Matt Gaetz’s ‘hot mic’ pardon comments to Roger Stone matter
Choosing the most corrupt of Donald Trump’s pardons is difficult, because there are just so many doozies to choose from. That said, the Republican’s intervention on behalf of Roger Stone is clearly a top contender for the ignominious honor: This was, after all, an instance in which a sitting president rescued a convicted felon who lied on his behalf as part of a broader cover-up.
POLITICO
The FBI raid in Florida heard around the world
Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Lightning— A political thunderbolt struck Florida with the news Monday that former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach — Mar-a-Lago — had been raided by FBI agents in a move that is unprecedented and has immediately turned into a maelstrom that could suddenly upend the midterm elections. One Republican state legislator was already calling for an emergency special session.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: After the search: GOP torches FBI, hugs Trump
The news of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, the most aggressive law enforcement action ever taken against a former American president, broke last night in the most understated way imaginable. Peter Schorsch of FloridaPolitics.com just tweeted it out: “Scoop — The Federal Bureau of Investigation @FBI today executed a search...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'
It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden
Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday dropped the latest hint that his dad could be set to return to the presidential campaign trail as he slammed the FBI raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. During an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,"...
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Marco Rubio Demands FBI Tell Him Why He Wasn't Told About Trump Raid
Rubio, vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said "at a minimum" he and other congressional leaders should have been briefed.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'
Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
Trump House Raid Rocks MAGA World: 'Smash the FBl Into a Million Pieces'
The FBI hasn't revealed evidence it used to secure a search warrant on Trump's home, but his defenders concluded it was politically motivated.
Flag-Waving Trump Supporters Protest Outside Mar-a-Lago After FBI Raid
Trump supporters waved flags reading "Trump 2024" and "Biden Is Not My President" after the raid.
Washington Examiner
Trump to dine with House Republicans following FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago
Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is leading 12 members of the largest conservative group in Congress to meet with former President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday evening. The dinner meeting is set to take place just one day after the FBI...
'Banana Republic': Ron DeSantis slams FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Washington Examiner
'Weaponizing the justice system': Trump family reacts to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago
Family members of former President Donald Trump took to social media and the airwaves to respond to the news of Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago being "raided" by the FBI, accusing the bureau of being politically motivated. Lara Trump, wife of Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. took...
FBI raid on Trump’s residence takes US into uncharted territory
Unprecedented search of an ex-president’s home for official documents provoked outrage from supporters but proving intent will be key to any charge
