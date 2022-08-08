ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MSNBC

Why Matt Gaetz’s ‘hot mic’ pardon comments to Roger Stone matter

Choosing the most corrupt of Donald Trump’s pardons is difficult, because there are just so many doozies to choose from. That said, the Republican’s intervention on behalf of Roger Stone is clearly a top contender for the ignominious honor: This was, after all, an instance in which a sitting president rescued a convicted felon who lied on his behalf as part of a broader cover-up.
POLITICO

The FBI raid in Florida heard around the world

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Lightning— A political thunderbolt struck Florida with the news Monday that former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach — Mar-a-Lago — had been raided by FBI agents in a move that is unprecedented and has immediately turned into a maelstrom that could suddenly upend the midterm elections. One Republican state legislator was already calling for an emergency special session.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: After the search: GOP torches FBI, hugs Trump

The news of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, the most aggressive law enforcement action ever taken against a former American president, broke last night in the most understated way imaginable. Peter Schorsch of FloridaPolitics.com just tweeted it out: “Scoop — The Federal Bureau of Investigation @FBI today executed a search...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
Salon

MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden

Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
Washington Examiner

'Weaponizing the justice system': Trump family reacts to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago

Family members of former President Donald Trump took to social media and the airwaves to respond to the news of Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago being "raided" by the FBI, accusing the bureau of being politically motivated. Lara Trump, wife of Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. took...
