Scottish Newcomer Jordan Harvey Falls in Love With the South in His Debut Single, ‘Alabama Girl’ [Listen]
There's been plenty of country songs written about Alabama, but there's never been one quite like this. Scottish singer-songwriter Jordan Harvey embraces his infatuation with the South -- and with one particular Southern girl -- in his infectious and upbeat debut single, "Alabama Girl." "God knows I'm a goner /...
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Olivia Newton-John, best known for a string of country and pop hits and starring roles in several classic films, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. A note on Newton-John's social media pages revealed the news. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in...
John Travolta Tributes ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John
Less than an hour after news of actor and singer Olivia Newton-John's death broke, her most famous on-screen romance shared his emotions on social media. John Travolta took to Instagram with a photo and a personal note. Newton-John and Travolta starred opposite one another as Sandy and Danny in the...
How Olivia Newton-John Played a Part in Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Love Story
Keith Urban says that having grown up in Australia, it felt like Olivia Newton-John was a part of his life forever. He doesn't just describe the late singer and actor as a superstar. "I would say more iconic," Urban shares. In those days, he certainly had no idea what role...
David Nail Announces 2022 Story to Tell Tour
David Nail is hitting the road again this fall for a three-month headlining tour. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Night's on Fire" singer unveiled his 2022 Story to Tell Tour, which includes stops in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio. The announcement follows the June 17 release of Nail's nostalgic...
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Report: Naomi Judd’s Final Will Did Not Include Wynonna, Ashley Judd
Naomi Judd's final will and testament excluded her daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, according to a new report. Page Six reports that the Judd matriarch's final will, which she wrote and filed in 2017, five years prior to her death, names her surviving husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate.
Naomi Judd’s Family Obtain Court Order to Keep Her Death Records Sealed
Naomi Judd's family have obtained a court order that temporarily seals the late country star's death records from public release. NBC News reports that Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, and her two daughters, the Judds singing partner Wynonna Judd and actor Ashley Judd, filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tenn., on Monday (Aug. 1), asking a judge to keep Judd's records sealed from public release after authorities concluded a standard investigation into Judd's death.
Drake Milligan’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Fate Revealed
On Wednesday night (Aug. 10), Drake Milligan learned if he'll be headed to the finals of America's Got Talent. The AGT judging panel praised him after his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night" on Tuesday, with used-to-be curmudgeon Simon Cowell going as far as to call him the best of the night. Ultimately it wasn't their call, however — it was up to America's Got Talent viewers to decide which two finalists would move on to the finals.
Ashley McBryde Accidentally Started a Fire in Dolly Parton’s Home
Imagine reading a headline that says, "Dolly Parton's House Burns Down After Ashley McBryde Microwave Mishap." Perhaps that's a bit dramatic, but it almost happened!. The "Martha Divine" singer was happy to divulge some of her most embarrassing moments while doing an interview with Audacy's Rob + Holly at the Faster Horses Festival. The biggest whoopsie-daisy had to be her experience house-sitting for Parton and that she neglected to read the instructions on a Bagel Bites box.
Remember When Sam Elliott Co-Starred in a Western Miniseries With Reba McEntire?
These days, country fans may know Sam Elliott best as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 1883 co-star, but when it comes to acting alongside country artists, that's not his first rodeo. In fact, back in 1995, Elliott shared the small screen with none other than Reba McEntire. Called Buffalo Girls,...
MLB・
Gary Allan Splits From Longtime Record Label UMG Nashville
Gary Allan is parting ways with his record label of more than 25 years, Universal Music Group Nashville. In a social media post shared on July 29, the "Watching Airplanes" singer announced the split, thanked his label for the support and shared his enthusiasm for his next chapter. "For the...
Wade Bowen Recalls the Crazy Circumstances That Led Him to Collaborate With Vince Gill [Interview]
Wade Bowen still can’t believe Vince Gill returned his call. “It’s all still a blur to me,” Bowen says with a laugh during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “Honestly, I don't even know how we even connected. It really came out of nowhere. I'm still just blown away. It's crazy.”
Wynonna Judd Recounts the Day She Met Olivia Newton-John in a Tribute Post
In the wake of Olivia Newton-John's death on Monday (Aug. 8), Wynonna Judd thought back to her earliest impressions of the singer and film star. "Her spirit filled the room when she walked into the theater the day I met her. What a kind and beautiful woman ..." Judd writes on social media, alongside a photograph of her and Newtown-John standing together and smiling, a microphone in Newton-John's hand.
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity
The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Lady A Postpone Request Line Tour as Charles Kelley Continues Journey to Sobriety
Lady A singer Charles Kelley's "journey to sobriety" has forced the trio to postpone their Request Line Tour. The band made the announcement on social media on Thursday morning (Aug. 4), adding that they hope to hit the road again in 2023. "We are a band, but more importantly ......
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Pens an Open Letter to His Wife
Olivia Newton-John's husband has shared a long letter he wrote to her, along with a photo of the couple in their younger years. The four paragraph note on her social media pages is his first public comment since he helped announce her death at age 73 on Monday (Aug. 8).
Brandi Carlile, Parker McCollum + More Coming to ‘Austin City Limits’ Season 48
Legendary performance series Austin City Limits is set to return this fall for its 48th season. Beginning Oct. 1, artists will once again grace the ACL stage, kicking off with a performance from Brandi Carlile. It'll be Carlile's third appearance on the show, and backed by a nine-piece band, she's...
