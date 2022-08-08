Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
Tom Petty Said It Was ‘Embarrassing’ to Be Friends With George Harrison and Bob Dylan
Tom Petty considered Bob Dylan and George Harrison close friends. He explained why he also found their friendship a bit embarrassing.
On This Day: Merle Haggard ‘Drags’ Clint Eastwood to the Top of the Country Chart With ‘Bar Room Buddies’ in 1980
Merle Haggard “dragged” Clint Eastwood to the top of the country chart with “Bar Room Buddies” on July 26, 1980. Or did Clint drag Merle? Stick around, buddy. Let’s uncork this tune. Country music has had its fair share of unlikely duos score hits. Lawrence...
Elvis Presley Was Paid in This Unusual Way For His Only Television Commercial
Elvis Presley was one of the most recognizable faces and voices of the 1950s. He guest-starred on numerous television series, helmed one of his own, and starred in over 30 motion pictures. However, one aspect of the entertainment business Presley did not make his mark in was commercials. While his contemporaries hawked coffee, cigarettes, clothing, …
38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time
A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More
Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...
Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch
Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know
CMT will soon be celebrating Country music icon Vince Gill and his illustrious decades-long career.… The post Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know appeared first on Outsider.
Loretta Lynn’s Net Worth Belies Her Humble Childhood as a Coal Miner’s Daughter
Loretta Lynn's humble roots didn't stop the 'Coal Miner's Daughter' singer from building an impressive resume and massive net worth.
Star-studded special to celebrate Vince Gill's career
Many of your favorite artists are joining forces to celebrate country music sensation Vince Gill.
Naomi Judd’s Family Obtain Court Order to Keep Her Death Records Sealed
Naomi Judd's family have obtained a court order that temporarily seals the late country star's death records from public release. NBC News reports that Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, and her two daughters, the Judds singing partner Wynonna Judd and actor Ashley Judd, filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tenn., on Monday (Aug. 1), asking a judge to keep Judd's records sealed from public release after authorities concluded a standard investigation into Judd's death.
WATCH: Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Ride Golf Cart Through Dollywood
Since its opening in 1961 under a different name, Dollywood has attracted millions upon millions of visitors for its concerts, crafts, and thrill rides. Both Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton enjoyed a ride on the premises, but it was not a rollercoaster; rather, the two road a golf cart together.
Report: Naomi Judd’s Final Will Did Not Include Wynonna, Ashley Judd
Naomi Judd's final will and testament excluded her daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, according to a new report. Page Six reports that the Judd matriarch's final will, which she wrote and filed in 2017, five years prior to her death, names her surviving husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate.
Here’s What John Wayne Considers His Worst Western
John Wayne passed away more than four decades ago. But, even today, his legacy is everlasting and his films continue to be a hallmark for movie buffs. More specifically though, John Wayne remains a literal symbol of the Western film drama. Before his death, he gave us iconic movies like True Grit, El Dorado, and The Shootist, among numerous others. Among his massive catalog of Western films though, John Wayne named one in particular as his worst ever, and that’s Cahill U.S. Marshall.
Travis Denning’s Emotional ‘If You Need Anything Down Here’ Came From an Unexpected Place
The most emotional song on Travis Denning's new Might As Well Be Me EP is an acoustic ballad called "If You Need Anything Down Here." If you're imagining a tear-jerker about carrying on after a loved one's death, you're on the right track, but something very different inspired the tribute song.
Remember When Sam Elliott Co-Starred in a Western Miniseries With Reba McEntire?
These days, country fans may know Sam Elliott best as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 1883 co-star, but when it comes to acting alongside country artists, that's not his first rodeo. In fact, back in 1995, Elliott shared the small screen with none other than Reba McEntire. Called Buffalo Girls,...
Waylon Jennings’ Rendition Of “Gentle On My Mind” Just Might Be The Best One
“Gentle On My Mind” is a comfort song for me… there is never not a good time to play it in my books. Despite what many think, Glen Campbell is not the song’s original composer. John Hartford wrote this song (same guy who wrote Turnpike’s “Long Hot Summer Day), and it was released on his second studio album, Earthwords & Music, in 1967.
Is Hank Williams Jr. Country Music’s Greatest Outdoorsman?
Few people in the country music industry are as into the great outdoors as Hank Williams Jr. The man is a living legend in the music world, but hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors are deeply engrained into some of his most popular lyrics. His most famous song, A Country...
