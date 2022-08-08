ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
Whiskey Riff

38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Campbell
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
John Wayne
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch

Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Grammy Awards#Cmt Music
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd’s Family Obtain Court Order to Keep Her Death Records Sealed

Naomi Judd's family have obtained a court order that temporarily seals the late country star's death records from public release. NBC News reports that Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, and her two daughters, the Judds singing partner Wynonna Judd and actor Ashley Judd, filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tenn., on Monday (Aug. 1), asking a judge to keep Judd's records sealed from public release after authorities concluded a standard investigation into Judd's death.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Outsider.com

Here’s What John Wayne Considers His Worst Western

John Wayne passed away more than four decades ago. But, even today, his legacy is everlasting and his films continue to be a hallmark for movie buffs. More specifically though, John Wayne remains a literal symbol of the Western film drama. Before his death, he gave us iconic movies like True Grit, El Dorado, and The Shootist, among numerous others. Among his massive catalog of Western films though, John Wayne named one in particular as his worst ever, and that’s Cahill U.S. Marshall.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy