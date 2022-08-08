Read full article on original website
Related
Titan Comics Preview: Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1
NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Kamen Rider Zero-One is the first Kamen Rider TV series to debut during the Reiwa period and the 50th overall in the Franchise!. Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear...
‘Blood Syndicate: Season One’ #4 brings the heat
Blood Syndicate: Season One #4 turns a corner as Geoffrey Thorne, ChrisCross, and Sean Damien Hill expand the roster even further. The series has teased an explosion in this war on Paris Island, and thankfully, this issue gives readers that BOOM as series villain Holocaust turns up the heat. Blood...
EXCLUSIVE AHOY Preview: Justice Warriors #3
Courtesy of AHOY Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal the preview for Justice Warriors #3. Set for release next week on August 17th, it’s a series AIPT has rather liked as it mixes satire, cops, and comedy well. For more on this series, don’t miss our interview with the creators!...
‘A League of Their Own’ (2022) review: New stories and characters; same heart and laughs
A League of Their Own is one of the most beloved sports movies of all time. The 1992 classic is based on the on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). Praised by critics and audiences, it has been the source of quotable lines and memorable moments. Its popularity even led to a short lived 1993 television series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 116: Crimson Reign
Today we are joined by former cohost Connor to look back at the major Marvel crossover event, Crimson Reign. How did it stack up to The War of the Bounty Hunters and are we looking forward to part 3? Listen in to find out. Talkin’ Tauntauns is hosted by AIPT’s...
Watch ‘Midnight Suns’ #1 trailer
Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the upcoming Midnight Suns miniseries. The five-issue series is written by Ethan Sacks with art by Luigi Zagaria and is set to kick off its first issue on September 14. Announced in June, the series promises to “embrace the legacy of the original fan-favorite series” with a new lineup that “reflects today’s Marvel Universe”.
‘Inu-Oh’ review: Anime rock opera is the best concert movie in years
Inu-Oh is an animated rock opera about two young men that have been ostracized by society. Set in 14th century Japan, the film follows a blind musician named Tomona and a cursed dancer named Inu-Oh. When the two become friends, their talents make them stars. Their storytelling goes against tradition and the pair soon find themselves targets of the Japanese military.
‘Shang-Chi by Gene Luen Yang Vol. 3: Family of Origin’ review
Shang-Chi has been nothing less than exciting and action-packed since Gene Luen Yang took over the series. Yang has also done some important world-building involving Shang-Chi’s family, creating a giant tapestry of characters to explore and use. With the second story arc collected in a second volume, readers can now explore the third story arc out this week. To say “Family of Origin” makes the story around Shang-Chi’s family more complex would be an understatement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Strange and Fantastic Tales of the 20th Century: ‘Slaughter High’
Strange and Fantastic Tales of the 20th Century is a look back at the weirdest, most memorable, and most off center movies of the 20th century. From head turning horror to oddball science fiction, this column examines the films that will leave a lasting impression for centuries to come. Slaughter...
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher #1
Don’t miss our interview with Cavan Scott and Bryan Q. Miller about Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher. Al Rothstein has big shoes to fill. Very big shoes. But he needs to prove himself before he can call himself Atom Smasher. He has the costume, and he has a mission…he just has to make it through the night in one piece.
‘Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty’ #3 opens a Pandora’s box of secrets
The first two issues of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty were a charming and fun return to form for Steve’s comics as well as an interesting step into a brand new plot. Issue #3 begins to unravel those mysteries a bit more, touching on key moments like the Peggy and Bucky showdown as well as unmasking Steve’s new threat.
‘This Fool’ season 1 review: A funny slice of life series set in South Central
Chris Estrada is a rising stand-up comedian, and like many, he draws upon the humor of his own personal experiences in his routines. He has been able to parlay his unique brand of comedy into a TV series, This Fool, that premieres later this week on Hulu. The story follows...
Rage Against the Machine Cancel U.K., European Tour After Zack de la Rocha Injury
The U.K. and European legs of Rage Against the Machine’s reunion tour have been canceled following an injury to singer Zack de la Rocha. The singer had injured his leg during a concert in Chicago in July. “Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 U.K. and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation. Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return...
Marvel Preview: Captain Carter #5
THE END OF THE LINE! Captain Carter’s powerful enemies are closing in, painting her as dangerous and out of touch with reality. But Peggy’s mind has never been clearer—and now that she knows what she’s up against, she’s going to put an end to it…even if it costs her everything.
AIPT Movies Podcast episode 43: ‘Watcher’ (2022)
In this week’s episode of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex, Tim, and Matt discuss Chloe Okuno’s psychological thriller, Watcher! How do they use real world situations to create a lack of trust for both the characters and the viewer? How well does the fish-out-of-water setting increase the sense of tension and isolation for the protagonist? Listen now to find out!
Z2 teams up with Jamie Hewlett for ‘Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee’
Z2 Comics has announced a new collaboration with Jamie Hewlett after their The Gorillaz Almanac and The Gorillaz Art Book releases called Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee. Co-written by Matt Wakeham with original designs by Hewlett, the book will collect Jamie Hewlett’s cult comic, Get the Freebies, which ran in The Face from 1996 to 1997.
‘Eight Billion Genies’ #4 brings the wild world of superheroes
As with prior installments, Eight Billion Genies #4 takes its time to look at the effects of everyone living out their wish fulfillment fantasies. This issue focuses on Robbie, who ended the previous chapter by wishing himself into becoming a superhero. Robbie is joined by a number of other superheroes who then do battle with people who wished themselves into supervillains.
‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ is charming, hilarious, and moving
I have been waiting to see this new A24 animated film for months. I had completely forgotten about the hilarious Marcel shorts on YouTube until I saw the trailer for this. Well, if you enjoyed those creative little videos by Jenny Slate then you are going to really like this feature film. What makes this work is the humor, heart, animation, and voice talent. There is so much joy within this and that joy is the result of the abundance of laughter and the genuine sweetness. I hope this film does well and finds a large audience.
Marvel Preview: Punisher #5
Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there’s one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it’s a prisoner. LEGACY #249. Written...
EXCLUSIVE BOOM! First Look: Behold, Behemoth #1
Courtesy of BOOM! Studios, AIPT can exclusively reveal Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) and Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours) are teaming up for a brand new series called Behold, Behemoth. It’s an original horror series about how a man’s fracturing world and monstrous nightmares foreshadow the unthinkable. Fans can expect to find it in comic book shops in November 2022.
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0