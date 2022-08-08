Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
Passenger killed in one-car crash in Florence Township; drug use suspected
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A passenger was killed in a single-car crash that occurred in Florence Township on Monday. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash, which occurred on SR 113 just west of SR 60 in Florence Township, Erie County, at approximately 2:33 p.m.
hometownstations.com
Narcotics related search warrant in Lima leads to the arrest of two suspects
Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant at 1436 W. High St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search of the...
WTOL-TV
TPD: Woman and minor receive gunshot injuries in central Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Aug. 7, 2022. Toledo police responded to shots fired on the 700 block of Turner Street in central Toledo on Wednesday afternoon at 4:26 p.m. While police were on the scene, a woman...
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
13abc.com
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is grateful to be alive after being struck by a car and watching the suspect flee the scene. The incident happened last month in Monroe, Michigan. Deymond Underwood Jr., 46, said he was riding his motorcycle when a man struck him from behind...
Convicted rapist of 7-year-old appeals Ohio prison sentence
See an earlier report above from when the jury reached its verdict in the Charles Castle case. KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hardin County man sentenced to prison for raping a 7-year-old is appealing his case. Charles Eugene Castle, 57, filed an appeal with the Hardin County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday in hopes that […]
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 people for possessing, trafficking drugs in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police arrested two people in Mercer County Tuesday for possessing and trafficking drugs. Police stopped Ryan Norris, 39, of Celina, Ohio for a traffic violation and Norris was found to be driving under multiple suspensions. After searching the car, police arrested Norris after finding a bag of suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale and a glass meth pipe.
I-90 police chase ends in fiery crash
A driver is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.
sent-trib.com
Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle
A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Times-Bulletin
Arrest made over Willshire thefts
Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence. Sheriff Riggenbach stated his Office received information regarding stolen...
Chase on I-90 in Avon ends with crash
A chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol late Wednesday night on I-90 in Avon ended with a crash.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kyle R. Leatherman, 22, Van Wert, was remanded to the WORTH Center for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs. Aug. 2. Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, was granted...
1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes ditch in Erie County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured in Erie County.
sent-trib.com
BG man cited while allegedly under the influence, walking dog
A Bowling Green man who was possibly under the influence of drugs was taken to the hospital after falling down while walking his dog. On Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received several 911 calls about an impaired subject with a dog in the 700 block of South Main Street.
4 arrested, charged in murder of missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
huroninsider.com
Drugs believed to be factor in fatal single-vehicle crash
BERLIN HEIGHTS – Drug use is believed to be a determining faction in a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 113, just west of State Route 60, in Florence Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Monday afternoon when a 1995 Ford Mustang, driven by Steve Chaffee, of Norwalk, was traveling westbound on State Route 113. The Mustang went left of center and traveled off the left side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch multiple times before coming to final rest.
Lorain police release bodycam footage in fatal officer-involved shooting
The Lorain Police Department is holding a city hall press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding new details in last month's fatal police-involved shooting.
Teen with weapons violation warrant arrested at fair: Medina Police Blotter
Police arrested a 14-year-old Cleveland boy Aug. 6 when they responded to an argument at the Medina County Fair. The boy was found to have a felony warrant out of Cuyahoga County for a weapons violation. Fire: Hillview Way. Police and fire units responded to a house fire at 2:31...
peakofohio.com
Grand Jury indicts 27 including Reck on aggravated possession of drugs
The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 27 people earlier this week. The following is a list followed by their charges. Krista Reck: Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the third degree; Possession of L.S.D., a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
