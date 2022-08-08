ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

sent-trib.com

Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency

A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
FINDLAY, OH
hometownstations.com

Narcotics related search warrant in Lima leads to the arrest of two suspects

Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant at 1436 W. High St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search of the...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
DEFIANCE, OH
WANE-TV

Police arrest 2 people for possessing, trafficking drugs in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police arrested two people in Mercer County Tuesday for possessing and trafficking drugs. Police stopped Ryan Norris, 39, of Celina, Ohio for a traffic violation and Norris was found to be driving under multiple suspensions. After searching the car, police arrested Norris after finding a bag of suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale and a glass meth pipe.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle

A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
TOLEDO, OH
Times-Bulletin

Arrest made over Willshire thefts

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence. Sheriff Riggenbach stated his Office received information regarding stolen...
WILLSHIRE, OH
Toyota
Public Safety
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Kyle R. Leatherman, 22, Van Wert, was remanded to the WORTH Center for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs. Aug. 2. Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, was granted...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man cited while allegedly under the influence, walking dog

A Bowling Green man who was possibly under the influence of drugs was taken to the hospital after falling down while walking his dog. On Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received several 911 calls about an impaired subject with a dog in the 700 block of South Main Street.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
huroninsider.com

Drugs believed to be factor in fatal single-vehicle crash

BERLIN HEIGHTS – Drug use is believed to be a determining faction in a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 113, just west of State Route 60, in Florence Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Monday afternoon when a 1995 Ford Mustang, driven by Steve Chaffee, of Norwalk, was traveling westbound on State Route 113. The Mustang went left of center and traveled off the left side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch multiple times before coming to final rest.
NORWALK, OH
peakofohio.com

Grand Jury indicts 27 including Reck on aggravated possession of drugs

The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 27 people earlier this week. The following is a list followed by their charges. Krista Reck: Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the third degree; Possession of L.S.D., a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

