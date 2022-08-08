Superintendents seeking COVID-19 guidance from state for 2022-23 school year

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here is when school starts in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across western Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS BOARD OF EARLY EDUCATION AND CARE
BOSTON — Governor Charlie Baker recently appointed Maria Gonzalez Moeller, the Chief Executive Officer of The Community Group (TCG) in Lawrence, to the Board of Early Education and Care (EEC). The Community Group is a private non-profit agency that develops and manages programs in early education, teacher professional development, elementary school management, and childcare resources and referrals.
New Massachusetts law expected to address long waits for mental health treatment
BOSTON — Take a closer look at a heartbreaking problem it 5 Investigates has been exposing for months: children in need of mental health help trapped in hospital emergency departments. New legislation signed into law Wednesday is aimed at finally providing relief to these patients. This is a crisis...
Lack of rainfall in Massachusetts leads to drought status upgrades
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with the latest on the ongoing drought.
Massachusetts savings overflowing amidst pause on spending, tax relief
State tax collections have surged in recent years to the point that nearly $3 billion in excess revenue could be returned to taxpayers, but so too has the amount of money that Massachusetts keeps stashed away and the state now has more than five times as much in its rainy day fund as it did five years ago.
Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review
AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
Gov. Baker sends public health bill back with amendment
Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday sent a public health reform bill back to the Legislature unsigned with an amendment. The proposed amendment to H. 5104 — legislation also known as SAPHE 2.0 — would allow municipalities to opt in to foundational standards to be developed by the Department of Public Health. By opting in, municipalities would be eligible to receive funding appropriated to the DPH for the implementation of the foundational standards for boards of public health, as determined by the remainder of the legislation.
Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance
The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
Massachusetts adds 107 new HIP Farm Vendors
(WWLP) – As the state observes Farmer’s Market Week, the Baker Administration announced a massive expansion of the Healthy Incentive Program for farm vendors. A total of 107 new farm vendors were enrolled in the program, including a number in Western Massachusetts. HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from […]
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
Massachusetts Nurses Association Applauds Gov. Baker’s Veto of Bill That Would Have Allowed Unlicensed Individuals To Administer Insulin To Students
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Massachusetts Nurses Association submitted to SOURCE media. (stock photo) CANTON – The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), which represents more than 25,000 registered nurses and health professionals, including hundreds of school nurses throughout the Commonwealth, applauds the decision by Governor Charlie Baker to veto House Bill 5052, An Act Providing for Diabetic Management in Schools,” which would have allowed unlicensed school personnel to administer insulin and glucose monitoring tests for children with Type 1 Diabetes who are unable to self-administer these treatments.
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
Southwick commissioner ‘disgusted’ after Select Board votes a 2nd time to remove her
SOUTHWICK — Former Conservation Commission member Maryssa Cook-Obregon said she is “disgusted” at being removed from the commission by the Select Board for the second time in under a year. Cook-Obregon said she felt utterly “dismayed” when the Select Board was going through the list of reappointments...
Mass. Family Institute: Massachusetts Abortion Law ‘Radical’
The Massachusetts Family Institute (MFI) says sweeping reproductive healthcare legislation signed into law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday gives Planned Parenthood "a blank check to rewrite abortion laws in Massachusetts." The group calls the new law "radical." The State House News Service reports that "Massachusetts codified the right...
Baker-Polito Administration announces 107 new Massachusetts healthy incentives program farm vendors
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.
Palmer committee addresses concern at 4-way intersection
A decision is being made by the town of Palmer committee on whether or not to complete a 4-way stop in the village of Bondsville.
Puerto Rican Parade kickoff Wednesday
The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee will host its 2022 kickoff event Wednesday night to announce the 2022 parade honorees and feature this year's Grand Marshal, State Senator Adam Gomez.
Springfield Gardens hires new management to improve tenants’ living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments, Western Mass News has learned that there have been some changes on the management level, and residents said that some progress has been made. “I think these residents stated to me...
Massachusetts exit sign collapses onto interstate roadway
At approximately 7:00am on Tuesday, Massachusetts police responded to reports that one of the state’s large green, exit signs had fallen over into the roadway on Interstate 190 southbound just prior to exit 1. First responders along with MassDOT engineers arrived to see the sign obstructing traffic in the...
