Minor accused of killing NH woman and her two kids
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A minor has being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the triple homicide of a woman and her two young children, who were found shot to death last week in Northfield, New Hampshire. The arrest...
Officials: Juvenile arrested for murder of mother, 2 young sons in New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD, NH — A juvenile has been arrested for the murder of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General. In a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and a count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the murders of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
WMTW
New Hampshire Attorney General to give update on case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
Investigators will give updates about the Harmony Montgomery case at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver statements about the case at about 2 p.m. Thursday in Concord, officials said. >> Timeline in the disappearance of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery.
WPFO
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
Police searching I-93 for evidence in deaths of mother, 2 young sons
CONCORD, N.H. - State and local police investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her two young sons are searching a large area of Route 93 in New Hampshire for evidence.Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield exactly one week ago on August 3.Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.There have been no arrests, but Attorney General John Formella said investigators have identified everyone involved in the shooting deaths and there's no threat to...
WCAX
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont is under investigation for allegations of officer misconduct. Capt. John Grismore, who is currently running for election to be the next Franklin County sheriff, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital
A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
WNYT
New Hampshire woman arrested in Schoharie County on burglary charges
State police have arrested a woman originally from New Hampshire on burglary charges. Police say 76-year-old Donna Bachorek was driving a stolen car. State police found the stolen car with Bachorek behind the wheel at a convenience store in Richmondville. Police say the car was stolen from Michigan. Bachorek was...
Jurors get case of trucker accused in deadly NH crash
The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club from New Hampshire,
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
laconiadailysun.com
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in New Hampshire
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
WGME
Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
wgan.com
Police asking for information related to Lewiston shooting
There were no injuries following a report of a shooting in Lewiston on Saturday night. Police said three people were arguing near the gazebo at Kennedy Park around 8 p.m. They said one person fired a shot at two others who were involved in the argument. Police say the shooting...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 5: New Hampshire Man Arrested On OUI Charges; Motorcycle vs. Car; Sick Fox; Odor Of Marijuana Coming From Vehicle
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, August 5, 2022:. Police notified RMLD and DPW of a large tree branch resting on a power line on Chestnut Street. (1:04pm) A motorcycle and car struck each other at Salem Street and Woburn Street. No...
nbcboston.com
Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation
New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to customers at Manchester restaurant
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police responded to a popular Manchester restaurant on Sunday after a man allegedly flashed customers who were eating on the patio, officials say. William Cavataio, 51, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure/gross lewdness. Responding officers say Cavataio was exposing himself to customers at...
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
