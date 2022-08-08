ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPXI Pittsburgh

Officials: Juvenile arrested for murder of mother, 2 young sons in New Hampshire

NORTHFIELD, NH — A juvenile has been arrested for the murder of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General. In a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and a count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the murders of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
NORTHFIELD, NH
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
Maine Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Police searching I-93 for evidence in deaths of mother, 2 young sons

CONCORD, N.H. - State and local police investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her two young sons are searching a large area of Route 93 in New Hampshire for evidence.Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield exactly one week ago on August 3.Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.There have been no arrests, but Attorney General John Formella said investigators have identified everyone involved in the shooting deaths and there's no threat to...
NORTHFIELD, NH
Seacoast Current

Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital

A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in New Hampshire

The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
BUFFALO, NY
wgan.com

Police asking for information related to Lewiston shooting

There were no injuries following a report of a shooting in Lewiston on Saturday night. Police said three people were arguing near the gazebo at Kennedy Park around 8 p.m. They said one person fired a shot at two others who were involved in the argument. Police say the shooting...
LEWISTON, ME
nbcboston.com

Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation

New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
97.5 WOKQ

An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH

