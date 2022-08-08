ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Just Endured Its Second Wettest July Since 1874

St. Louis experienced record levels of rainfall in July, but this may be the new norm, says meteorologist Lauren Casey of Climate Central. The area saw its second wettest July since 1874, according to data from Applied Climate Information System. The city saw 12.22 inches of precipitation, which is 311 percent higher than the normal amount. A large portion of the rain came from an overnight storm on July 26 that poured 9 inches onto St. Louis –– mostly within three hours.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon. The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
FOX 2

Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
FOX2now.com

Overturned dump truck causes backup on I-70 near Wright City

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – There is a backup near Wright City on westbound I-70 near mile marker 196 due to an overturned dump truck in the median. The dump truck overturned at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported. At about 7:15 a.m. there was a two-mile backup. At about 8:15 a.m., the backup was three miles. One lane is open, but it is a slow go through this area.
KMOV

St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
