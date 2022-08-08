St. Louis experienced record levels of rainfall in July, but this may be the new norm, says meteorologist Lauren Casey of Climate Central. The area saw its second wettest July since 1874, according to data from Applied Climate Information System. The city saw 12.22 inches of precipitation, which is 311 percent higher than the normal amount. A large portion of the rain came from an overnight storm on July 26 that poured 9 inches onto St. Louis –– mostly within three hours.

