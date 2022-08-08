ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Springfield’s Forest Park Pool to remain open for extra week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Pool will stay open an additional week. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan made the announcement Thursday morning and said that the swimming pool will now be open through Sunday, August 21. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

City of Chicopee looking to turn old public library into a business hub

CHICOPEE, Mass.- The City of Chicopee is hoping that transforming the old public library into a business incubator will encourage more activity in the downtown area. The city’s former library has been dormant for the last 16 years. Its size and outdated components have made finding a use for the building difficult.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
theberkshireedge.com

New Great Barrington DPW Superintendent hired

Great Barrington — The town has announced that it has hired Housatonic resident Joe Aberdale as the town’s new Department of Public Works Superintendent. According to a news release issued by town publicist Ellen Lahr, Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility, and other town infrastructure.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in western Massachusetts. Our Western Mass News First Alert Weather team said the last time we saw it this dry was October 2020, but at Brunelle’s Marina, they are actually benefiting from the drought conditions.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke mayor speaks out over trash issues in the city

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is speaking out and is asking property owners in the city to clean up their trash. He said there are too many dumpsters in the city with overflowing garbage and it is littering the streets of the city. “It’s not right. If...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told

HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
HOLYOKE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use

(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
GREENFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee City Council approves new police equipment, expansion of sergeants

CHICOPEE – Under the leadership of newly-appointed Police Chief Patrick Major, the Chicopee Police Department continues to set a path towards growth after operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic without a full complement of officers. The City Council approved orders funding new bullet proof vests, polices cruisers and an increase to the department’s sergeant count during their Aug. 2 meeting.
CHICOPEE, MA

