FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
westernmassnews.com
Springfield’s Forest Park Pool to remain open for extra week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Pool will stay open an additional week. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan made the announcement Thursday morning and said that the swimming pool will now be open through Sunday, August 21. The...
Springfield seeks proposals for development of North End parcel
The City of Springfield is looking for proposals for development of a North End parcel off Main Street.
spectrumnews1.com
City of Chicopee looking to turn old public library into a business hub
CHICOPEE, Mass.- The City of Chicopee is hoping that transforming the old public library into a business incubator will encourage more activity in the downtown area. The city’s former library has been dormant for the last 16 years. Its size and outdated components have made finding a use for the building difficult.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
theberkshireedge.com
New Great Barrington DPW Superintendent hired
Great Barrington — The town has announced that it has hired Housatonic resident Joe Aberdale as the town’s new Department of Public Works Superintendent. According to a news release issued by town publicist Ellen Lahr, Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility, and other town infrastructure.
Second Chicopee truck stop on Burnett Road in jeopardy
A proposed truck stop near Burnett Road in Chicopee could be in jeopardy. after a vote from the license committee.
Multiple ValleyBike short-term rental bicycles vandalized in Holyoke in recent weeks
HOLYOKE — City officials and the police department are airing concerns that the ValleyBike short-term bicycle program is being undermined by multiple acts of vandalism in recent weeks. “The city has received reports of four bikes thrown into a canal; bikes not returned at the appropriate time and left...
westernmassnews.com
Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
Route 66 in Northampton shutdown during house fire
A fire at a Northampton home shut down a portion of Route 66 Thursday morning.
westernmassnews.com
‘Disgust, frustration, anger’: South Hadley music shop searching for stolen tuba planter
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 1 hour ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
westernmassnews.com
South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in western Massachusetts. Our Western Mass News First Alert Weather team said the last time we saw it this dry was October 2020, but at Brunelle’s Marina, they are actually benefiting from the drought conditions.
Lack of rainfall in Massachusetts leads to drought status upgrades
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with the latest on the ongoing drought.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke mayor speaks out over trash issues in the city
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is speaking out and is asking property owners in the city to clean up their trash. He said there are too many dumpsters in the city with overflowing garbage and it is littering the streets of the city. “It’s not right. If...
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
Fate of Easthampton’s proposed crisis pregnancy center ordinance now uncertain
EASTHAMPTON – Fate of City Councilor Owen Zaret’s proposed “Deceptive Advertising Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers” ordinance that would include $300 fines for violations is now uncertain. The City Council Ordinance Subcommittee, chaired by Councilor Salem Derby, took no action on the matter at its...
Chicopee subcommittee votes against permits for proposed Burnett Road truck stop
CHICOPEE – The City Council’s License Committee voted against recommending permits be granted for six fuel tanks and a service station license to a Tennessee company that wants to locate a truck stop and travel center on Burnett Road. The 3-2 decision will now go to the full...
Agawam police investigation at Cooper Street home
A police investigation was underway on Cooper Street Wednesday in Agawam, not far from the High School.
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly found in Springfield
The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources announced Tuesday that an infestation of the Spotted Lanternfly was discovered in Springfield.
thereminder.com
Chicopee City Council approves new police equipment, expansion of sergeants
CHICOPEE – Under the leadership of newly-appointed Police Chief Patrick Major, the Chicopee Police Department continues to set a path towards growth after operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic without a full complement of officers. The City Council approved orders funding new bullet proof vests, polices cruisers and an increase to the department’s sergeant count during their Aug. 2 meeting.
