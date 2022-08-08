Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left today's joint practice with the Dolphins early with an apparent leg injury. According to reporters on the scene, Gage was running a route in 1-on-1's when he pulled up lame. The positive news is he was able to make it off the field under his own power.
