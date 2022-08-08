ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets’ best options to replace Mekhi Becton

It appears that New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will miss significant time with an injury to his knee cap and patella. While there is still more testing to be done and an official timetable has yet to be revealed by the team, it has been reported that there is “legitimate fear” Becton’s 2022 season could be over.
Dolphins Defense Frustrates Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins are in Tampa this week for joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preparation to their first preseason game on Saturday. According to multiple sources it was the Dolphins defense that dominated. Reports from practice was that the Dolphins defense frustrated quarterback Tom Brady on multiple drives. While the offense had good plays it was the defense that stole the show. Brady was shown expressing his frustrations to Bruce Arians.
TAMPA, FL
Patriots reveal real jersey numbers for rookies, including Cole Strange

The New England Patriots will open their 2022 preseason schedule Thursday night when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Rookies were given temporary jersey numbers in May, but with real football starting up again, the time has come to give out permanent numbers for these players. Here's...
New York Jets sign five-time Pro Bowler

The New York Jets offensive line has already been hit with injuries in fall camp and now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have signed veteran Duane Brown to a two-year deal to help fill in the gaps. This signing came after the team lost Mekhi Becton to a...
Jets Announced Four Roster Moves

In corresponding moves, the team is also releasing OL Parker Ferguson and DE Hamilcar Rashed. Benenoch recently tried out for the 49ers, but it looks like the Jets proved to be his best opportunity in the end. Benenoch, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016....
Tiki Barber Has Message For Giants: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, the New York Giants allowed former running back Tiki Barber to close out practice with some words of encouragement. Barber, who played for the Giants from 1997 to 2006, wants this year's squad to understand that training camp allows the locker room builds character. "I remember these...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

