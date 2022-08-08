Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NY Jets’ best options to replace Mekhi Becton
It appears that New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will miss significant time with an injury to his knee cap and patella. While there is still more testing to be done and an official timetable has yet to be revealed by the team, it has been reported that there is “legitimate fear” Becton’s 2022 season could be over.
Dolphins Defense Frustrates Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are in Tampa this week for joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preparation to their first preseason game on Saturday. According to multiple sources it was the Dolphins defense that dominated. Reports from practice was that the Dolphins defense frustrated quarterback Tom Brady on multiple drives. While the offense had good plays it was the defense that stole the show. Brady was shown expressing his frustrations to Bruce Arians.
A Fair Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Look This
Here's a plausible, fair blueprint for both the Jazz and Knicks.
Donovan Mitchell Trade Update: No Teams Close to Knicks’ Offer?
When it comes to a trade for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks could be leading a one-team race.
Patriots reveal real jersey numbers for rookies, including Cole Strange
The New England Patriots will open their 2022 preseason schedule Thursday night when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Rookies were given temporary jersey numbers in May, but with real football starting up again, the time has come to give out permanent numbers for these players. Here's...
Here's how Patriots' offensive rookies fared in preseason game vs. Giants
The New England Patriots didn't play many offensive or defensive starters in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants in the preseason opener at Gillette Stadium, and that gave the rookies a great opportunity to impress the coaching staff. Tyquan Thornton made an impact early by scoring the...
New York Jets sign five-time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets offensive line has already been hit with injuries in fall camp and now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have signed veteran Duane Brown to a two-year deal to help fill in the gaps. This signing came after the team lost Mekhi Becton to a...
ESPN Analyst Calls Knicks Reunion Carmelo Anthony's 'Best Option'
Calls for a (second) trip home for Carmelo Anthony are picking up steam.
Giants' Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams out vs. Patriots
The New York Giants will take on the New England Patriots in their preseason opener on Thursday night, but will do so shorthanded. Among those sitting out for the Giants are wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Both Toney and Williams appeared to get dinged up earlier...
Trade Talk: Knicks' Case for Keeping Cam Reddish
Writing Reddish off as a "bust" with no real NBA role in front of him would be foolish.
Sean McVay says he signed extension with Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he has signed a contract extension with the club. It
Wanna Bet? Knicks' Projected Win Total Revealed
The projections from Caesars Sportsbook at least have the Knicks playing more than 82 games next season.
Giants vs. Patriots: Best photos from preseason Week 1
Here’s a look at some of the best photos from a preseason Week 1 game between the New York Giants and New England Patriots — a game Big Blue won, 23-21.
Jets Announced Four Roster Moves
In corresponding moves, the team is also releasing OL Parker Ferguson and DE Hamilcar Rashed. Benenoch recently tried out for the 49ers, but it looks like the Jets proved to be his best opportunity in the end. Benenoch, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016....
NBA Trade: Only One Team Could Top Knicks’ Pick Package for Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks have a ton of picks for a Donovan Mitchell trade, but one team has more.
3 New York Knicks Stars Lose At A Pro-AM Game In NYC
New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Obi Toppin were all playing together in a Pro-Am game in New York City.
Tiki Barber Has Message For Giants: NFL World Reacts
Earlier this week, the New York Giants allowed former running back Tiki Barber to close out practice with some words of encouragement. Barber, who played for the Giants from 1997 to 2006, wants this year's squad to understand that training camp allows the locker room builds character. "I remember these...
