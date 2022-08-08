Read full article on original website
Victim loses $12K in McPherson phone scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam. The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday. They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they […]
Two charged in stolen identity case
NEWKIRK — Two people are charged in Kay County District Court with felony charges of impersonating another in execution of an instrument, altering or forging written instruments and conspiracy. Ashea Dewalt-Morrison, 47, and Gary Jonathan LeRoy Morrison, 40, both of Wichita, Kan. and are accused of using identities of...
Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was […]
Wichita man who murdered AutoZone employee sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lamontae Lucas, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering an AutoZone employee in July 2020, stood in court and heard his sentence on Thursday. Lucas was sentenced to 267 months, or 22 years and three months, according to Sedgwick County officials. On June 16, 2022, Lucas pleaded guilty to one count […]
Former pitchman from local car commercial sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Aaron Christian Wirtz, 37, a familiar face who appeared in local car commercials on local television outlets, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday. Wirtz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute >50 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 21, 2021. He was sentenced to 72 months in prison […]
Probation ordered for man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside Wichita fourplex
Dieubent Mpirwa, 20, was fatally shot in the head on May 17, 2019.
Ex ‘Crazy Car Guy’ pitchman sentenced for meth charge stemming from Wichita drug probe
Aaron Wirtz is perhaps best remembered in Wichita as the obnoxious “crazy car guy” character in a series of Super Car Guys ads that ran in the 2010s, though he parted ways with the used car dealership years ago.
‘Killed for nothing’: Dad of slain AutoZone worker rejects shooter’s apology at sentencing
Nicholas Blue’s father told the court Thursday that, in his eyes, the man who gunned down his son was only sorry that he got caught.
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is found not guilty in the deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex. Maurice Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.
Wichita park facility vandalized, repaired, then vandalized again
A community facility at a Wichita park has been closed until late fall because of two rounds of vandalism that have occurred this summer. The city’s recreation superintendent, Reggie Davidson, said the facility at Hyde Park had windows broken over the July 4th weekend and the air conditioning unit was damaged to the point where it could no longer be used. Davidson said the damage was repaired and the unit was replaced on August 8th, only to be vandalized again within 24 hours.
Wichita mom to serve time after son’s 2018 death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of her infant sons has been ordered to serve jail time for violating her probation, according to a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Christy Rollings, 42, pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering […]
No charges will be filed in deadly Cottonwood Complex Fire, sheriff says
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been five months since the destructive Cottonwood Complex Fire in eastern Reno County. It destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings, and 110 vehicles. It also left one man dead. Some residents immediately began questioning whether or not there would be fines or legal charges as a result of the fire. […]
Police: Suspect identified in Wichita standoff
A suspect in a weekend police stand off and officer involved shooting has been identified.
Affidavit: Hit-and-run driver stopped to apologize
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A witness to a fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Wichita in May said the driver stopped and said, “I’m sorry,” before driving away. The hit-and-run crash happened right after a fatal shooting at a graduation party in the 3100 block of E. 25th Street North. Boisy Barefield, 17, died. As police […]
Wichita Police Department identifies man in officer-involved shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified 38-year-old Travis B. Davis as the man involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday. In a press conference on Monday, they revealed this information and other details about the officer-involved shooting. Watch below: According to Wichita Police Department Crimes Against Persons Bureau Captain Jason Stevens, […]
Fire crews battle wildfires
UPDATE: As of 9 p.m.: Reno County Emergency Management has issued a news release on the Pleasant Valley fire from Thursday afternoon. According to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K14 and Pleasant Valley Road. Residential structures were threatened, but none were damaged. Dry conditions contributed to rapid fire spread.
'Nothing ever happens here': Neighbors react to violent standoff in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On a quiet morning in a peaceful neighborhood in north Wichita, resident Mike Reynard couldn't believe what his street turned into. "We can go months and never see a Wichita PD cruiser even coast up and down the street," said Reynard. "I mean, there's nothing that ever goes on here."
Plea: Wichita man ran over, killed childhood friend after gin, chess, religion fight
Prosecutors say Travis Shaw drove his 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan over David Lee, causing him to “become lodged underneath” the car. He walked away afterward.
Texas man acquitted of murder in 2020 Wichita little league football game shooting
Wichita police have said Maurice Hall shot Marquell Nolen during an argument that happened inside the entrance gate of the Stryker Sports Complex during a little-league football game for 12-year-olds.
‘Much more death now than there was’: How fentanyl changed opioid addiction treatment in Wichita
Fentanyl has changed the landscape of addiction treatment in Wichita, increasing demand for services and creating weekslong wait periods that sometimes prove fatal. Addiction specialists in Wichita say this is because fentanyl, a highly potent and addictive opioid, has pushed addiction treatment centers to their limits. Demand can result in weekslong gaps between when a person first seeks treatment and when they’re able to receive it. During these gaps, the risk of overdose is high, experts say.
