A community facility at a Wichita park has been closed until late fall because of two rounds of vandalism that have occurred this summer. The city’s recreation superintendent, Reggie Davidson, said the facility at Hyde Park had windows broken over the July 4th weekend and the air conditioning unit was damaged to the point where it could no longer be used. Davidson said the damage was repaired and the unit was replaced on August 8th, only to be vandalized again within 24 hours.

WICHITA, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO