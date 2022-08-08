ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Wright County man murdered in Aitkin County

By Staff Report
Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 3 days ago

On July 26, Daniel Bzdok, 62, was reported missing in Wright County, Minnesota, his primary address.

In a complaint filed July 29 in Aitkin County, deputy Cody Schwinghammer was dispatched to conduct a welfare check at Daniel Bzdok’s cabin in Fleming Township, rural Aitkin. It was reported to the officer that Bzdok had been at the cabin recently with his son, Ronald Bzdok.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office told Schwinghammer that Daniel Bzdok would take his .22 caliber handgun to his cabin and he drove a Buick LeSabre. Wright County also notified Schwinghammer that Ronald Bzdok was arrested July 23 in Wright County while driving his father’s vehicle and was in possession of a .22 caliber handgun.

During the welfare check, Schwinghammer saw that the door of the cabin was padlocked from the outside. The deputy then walked around the cabin and looked through the window. He saw a deceased male sitting on a chair in his boxer shorts. The deceased male appeared to match the description of the missing Daniel Bzdok.

The complaint said Schwinghammer and other deputies secured the scene while Aitkin County Undersheriff Heidi Lenk contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

According to the complaint, Aitkin County Investigator/Patrol Sergeant Aaron Cook went to the cabin with a search warrant and waited for the BCA team to arrive. BCA special agents Bennett, Layon, Kleffman and the BCA crime scene team executed the search warrant.

After entering the cabin, Cook confirmed the male was the missing Daniel Bzdok with a Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services photograph. The BCA agents said the victim had what appeared to be a .22 caliber gunshot wound to the back of his head and found a single empty .22 caliber casing near the victim.

The agents also found a note in front of the man that said he suspected Ronald Bzdok and his other son had stolen from him and that he planned on turning them in to law enforcement and obtaining a restraining order.

The victim’s brother came to the cabin and spoke to the officers and special agents. He said that Daniel has had many issues over the years with his two sons.

Ronald Bzdok, 24, Buffalo, is being detained in the Aitkin County Jail pending further proceedings. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case

St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
WILLMAR, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Aitkin County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Aitkin County, MN
Wright County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Wright County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake

A 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead in a central Minnesota lake. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Trenton R. Robertson was found dead in Bass Lake, having been reported missing at 12:42 p.m. Sunday. Authorities went to a home on the...
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Driver shoots at bikers in Ham Lake before leading police on wrong-way chase

ANDOVER, Minn. – Two people suspected of shooting at motorcyclists, before leading police on a wrong-way chase, are now in custody.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lexington Avenue and Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after reports came in that someone in a BMW sedan had fired shots at three bikers.  Deputies and officers from other agencies soon tracked down the BMW, which sped off, then drove against traffic on Highways 65 and 10. The chase came to an end when the BMW "struck an Anoka County Sheriff's Office squad and crashed into a tree" in Blaine near Jefferson Street and 91st Avenue.A man and woman who were inside the BMW were both arrested. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. No one else was hurt in the shooting and crash.
HAM LAKE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin County Deputy Cody Schwinghammer and his K9 sidekick Reno

“K9 Reno is a very energetic 90-pound, 2.5-year-old German Shepherd from Czechoslovakia,” described Deputy Cody Schwinghammer. This deputy and K9 duo work together to help keep safe the residents of all of Aitkin County, which is almost 2,000 square miles. Schwinghammer is originally from the St. Cloud area. However, he said that when he was younger, his family could be found “vacationing in the Brainerd/Aitkin area,” explained the deputy. “It...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Rural Rice County Man Dies in ATV Accident

The Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed today the death of a 79 year old Erin Township man in a ATV rollover Saturday evening. The family of Marvin David contacted KDHL/POWER 96 wondering why there had been no media reports about the accident. We contacted Sheriff Jesse Thomas who stated the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#22 Caliber#Special Agents#Violent Crime#Bca
CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

A busy day in Aitkin on Aug 6.

Vendors set up for the 2022 Sip and Stroll located on Minnesota Avenue in downtown Aitkin on Saturday, Aug. 6. Mike and Jan Cherry dodge the morning rain and played inside the Ripple Center’s entryway during the Aitkin Farmers' Market.
AITKIN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp

(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
MINNETRISTA, MN
WJON

Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
KARE 11

Mother sues Walmart after child's death in parking lot

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A Coon Rapids woman is suing Walmart over a 2019 fire in the parking lot of the company's Fridley store that took the life of her 6-year-old daughter. Essie McKenzie alleges that Walmart's policy to allow RVs and other vehicles camp in their store parking lots led a California couple to stay overnight in August of 2019, and eventually use a hotplate that started McKenzie's van on fire with her two children sleeping inside. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, and says by allowing people to camp with no supervision, permit requirements or sanitation, Walmart has maintained dangerous conditions on store grounds.
Bring Me The News

Seven kids charged over shoplifting at Cabela's, 100 mph police chase

Seven children have been charged in connection with a weekend shoplifting at Cabela's in Woodbury, followed by a 100 mph flight in a stolen car. The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening that the youths aged 12 to 15 have been charged with a variety of felony offenses including theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing police, and receiving stolen property.
fox9.com

4 people seriously hurt in 3 separate shootings in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three separate shootings across Minneapolis on Tuesday evening left four people seriously hurt, police say. Police say a 14-year-old boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hurt in an apparently accidental shooting Tuesday evening. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to James Avenue North near 11th...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

South Haven Man Charged After Police Chase Friday

ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man faces felony charges after an incident Friday night that included threats and a police chase. Thirty-two-year-old Kurtis Grossinger is charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count each of fleeing police and DWI. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called...
SOUTH HAVEN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
28
Followers
110
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy