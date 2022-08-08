Wright County man murdered in Aitkin County

On July 26, Daniel Bzdok, 62, was reported missing in Wright County, Minnesota, his primary address.

In a complaint filed July 29 in Aitkin County, deputy Cody Schwinghammer was dispatched to conduct a welfare check at Daniel Bzdok’s cabin in Fleming Township, rural Aitkin. It was reported to the officer that Bzdok had been at the cabin recently with his son, Ronald Bzdok.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office told Schwinghammer that Daniel Bzdok would take his .22 caliber handgun to his cabin and he drove a Buick LeSabre. Wright County also notified Schwinghammer that Ronald Bzdok was arrested July 23 in Wright County while driving his father’s vehicle and was in possession of a .22 caliber handgun.

During the welfare check, Schwinghammer saw that the door of the cabin was padlocked from the outside. The deputy then walked around the cabin and looked through the window. He saw a deceased male sitting on a chair in his boxer shorts. The deceased male appeared to match the description of the missing Daniel Bzdok.

The complaint said Schwinghammer and other deputies secured the scene while Aitkin County Undersheriff Heidi Lenk contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

According to the complaint, Aitkin County Investigator/Patrol Sergeant Aaron Cook went to the cabin with a search warrant and waited for the BCA team to arrive. BCA special agents Bennett, Layon, Kleffman and the BCA crime scene team executed the search warrant.

After entering the cabin, Cook confirmed the male was the missing Daniel Bzdok with a Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services photograph. The BCA agents said the victim had what appeared to be a .22 caliber gunshot wound to the back of his head and found a single empty .22 caliber casing near the victim.

The agents also found a note in front of the man that said he suspected Ronald Bzdok and his other son had stolen from him and that he planned on turning them in to law enforcement and obtaining a restraining order.

The victim’s brother came to the cabin and spoke to the officers and special agents. He said that Daniel has had many issues over the years with his two sons.

Ronald Bzdok, 24, Buffalo, is being detained in the Aitkin County Jail pending further proceedings. He has been charged with second-degree murder.