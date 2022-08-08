ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redhorn Fire sees some growth, now at 398 acres

By MTN News
 3 days ago
ST. IGNATIUS - The Redhorn Fire has grown slightly from 343 acres on Sunday to 398 acres.

It was first spotted a week ago burning in the Mission Mountains .

The blaze is burning in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness Area seven air miles northeast of St. Ignatius.

There are no evacuations or closures in effect, although the area is already closed to recreation due to grizzly bear habitat.

Fire managers report no structures are being threatened by the Redhorn Fire.

The lightning-caused fire is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain.

Watch RAW video of the Redhorn Fire provided by Conor Keenan below:

RAW VIDEO: Redhorn Fire from Conor Keenan

