Man Assaults Employee At Pittstown Horse-Riding Business, Police Say

New York State Police are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at One Trick Pony Rides in Pittstown on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo Credit: One Trick Pony Rides on Facebook

A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an employee at a horseback-riding business in the region.

The incident happened In Rensselaer County at One Trick Pony Rides, located in Pittstown, New York State Police said.

Troopers were first notified on Friday, Aug. 5, about an assault that had reportedly occurred the previous day on a man who lives and works at the business.

Investigators learned that the suspect, Loren Durkee, age 38, of Brunswick, had entered a home on the property without permission and assaulted the worker, police said.

The relationship between Durkee and the victim is unclear and police did not say what, if anything, might have led up to the incident.

Durkee was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, and arraigned in the Pittstown Town Court on charges of felony burglary and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

He was later released on his own recognizance.

