ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittstown, NY

Man Assaults Employee At Pittstown Horse-Riding Business, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBFEL_0h9WPgof00
New York State Police are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at One Trick Pony Rides in Pittstown on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo Credit: One Trick Pony Rides on Facebook

A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an employee at a horseback-riding business in the region.

The incident happened In Rensselaer County at One Trick Pony Rides, located in Pittstown, New York State Police said.

Troopers were first notified on Friday, Aug. 5, about an assault that had reportedly occurred the previous day on a man who lives and works at the business.

Investigators learned that the suspect, Loren Durkee, age 38, of Brunswick, had entered a home on the property without permission and assaulted the worker, police said.

The relationship between Durkee and the victim is unclear and police did not say what, if anything, might have led up to the incident.

Durkee was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, and arraigned in the Pittstown Town Court on charges of felony burglary and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

He was later released on his own recognizance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake

Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittstown, NY
City
Brunswick, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Crime & Safety
Pittstown, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Rensselaer County, NY
iheart.com

State Police Looking Into Death of Seven-Year-Old Boy in Fulton County

State Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Fulton County. Troopers say they responded to a home in Johnstown Tuesday afternoon and found Hunter Degroat unresponsive. The child was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Police say they'll release more information on this case as they become available.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Kinderhook man sentenced for raping child

A Kinderhook man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a child. Misael Chun-Pastor, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in Columbia County Court. Police say he sexually assaulted a child younger than 13 years old on multiple occasions. In addition to the prison sentence, Chun-Pastor will...
KINDERHOOK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital District#Horse#New York State Police#Violent Crime
WNYT

Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping

A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
NASSAU, NY
Daily Voice

Where You Hurt By This Man? Pennsylvania State Police Want To Hear From You

A Pennsylvania man who sexually assaulted young girl may have more victims, Pennsylvania state police say. Brandon James Morrison, 29, of Loysville, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting young girls, on Tuesday, August 9, according to Pennsylvania state police Trooper Megan Frazer. Through the investigation, state police learned Morrison...
Daily Voice

Missing Yorktown Teen Found Safe, Police Say

A missing Westchester teen who had been gone for more than a week has been found by police. Northern Westchester resident Kristan “John John” Lee, age 15, of Yorktown, went missing on the night of Thursday, Aug 4. After receiving the notice, Yorktown detectives immediately began an intensive...
YORKTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

New Scotland murder suspect appears in court

Jacob Klein, the man accused of killing a New Scotland physician’s assistant, was back in court Thursday. The appearance in Albany County Court was a procedural hearing. Klien has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi. Police say he stalked Rabadi for...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report

A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
mynbc5.com

Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide

WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
WARDSBORO, VT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
335K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy