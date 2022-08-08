ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Mother, daughter charged with assaulting pregnant woman

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- Three women were arrested late last month following a fight that left two people, including a pregnant woman, injured. Bianca Renee Pineda, 44, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and one count of Assault. Her daughter, 17-year-old Janelle Pineda has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Janell’s girlfriend, a 16-year-old, has also been charged with two counts of Engaging in organized Criminal Activity- her name was not released by police.

According to an affidavit, on July 31, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to the 7300 block of West Pile Ranch Road to investigate a fight after someone called 911 and said there were about 10 people fighting in the area. The caller told a 911 operator that a pregnant woman was injured in the fight and requested an ambulance.

At the scene, officers met with a victim with visible injuries including two bruised and swollen eyes and a bloodied mouth. They also found a pregnant victim on her knees holding her stomach and crying- that victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After the pregnant woman was taken from the scene in an ambulance, officers met with the other injured woman who said that she was assaulted by her ex-son-in-law’s family over a child custody complaint. Other witnesses at the scene said they caught the fight on video- where all three women were seen punching the women and another man multiple times.

Officers later located the three women at a home on Fossell Ranch Road where they were arrested on August 1 and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Bianca was later released on a combined $45,386 bond. Janell was released on a combined $34,000 bond. The bond information for the 16-year-old is unknown.

