Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
