Vandergrift, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorney: Dad of 3-month-old left in hot car in Upper St. Clair to be charged

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The father of a 3-month-old child who was left in a hot car is now facing charges.A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Khang Nguyen in connection with the death of his son, Kayden Nguyen, in Upper St. Clair in June. The warrant and the charges have not been made public, but KDKA-TV has confirmed the warrant.On a hot day in June, police and paramedics found the lifeless body of Kayden Nguyen in a child seat in the back of his father's minivan. His father told police that he had gone to work...
UPPER ST. CLAIR, PA
Vandergrift, PA
Vandergrift, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scottdale man found in North Huntingdon motel after removing ankle bracelet

A Scottdale man who was free on bail on drug and gun charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and hiding out in a North Huntingdon motel, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies tracked Donald M. Young, 46, over several days before apprehending him Friday....
SCOTTDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence

A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
SCOTTDALE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Father of 3-month-old baby who died after being left in hot car for hours facing charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The father of a 3-month-old baby who died after being left inside a hot car earlier this summer is now facing charges. Led by an Allegheny County detective and followed by his lawyer, Khang Nguyen, 33, turned himself in to authorities to be arraigned Thursday morning. It’s the beginning the legal process for Nguyen nearly two months after the death of his three-month-old son, Kayden.
PITTSBURGH, PA
police1.com

Pa. deputy dies from heart attack after foot pursuit

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A deputy died after suffering a fatal heart attack while on duty Wednesday. Washington County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Chad Beattie, 45, was responding to a call that involved a foot pursuit with a suspect who was wanted on outstanding warrants in multiple counties. After returning to his patrol vehicle, Beattie began feeling ill and collapsed, CBS News reported.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum

A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison after being convicted of federal drug crimes, authorities announced Wednesday. Lamont Goodwine, Jr., 34, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to deliver at least 100 grams of heroin. U.S. District Judge William...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl. 
WILKINSBURG, PA

