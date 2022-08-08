Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Police in Westmoreland County searching for man involved in failed bank robbery
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Huntingdon Township Police need your help trying to track down a bank robbery suspect who tried to rob the PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue 45 minutes before it closed for the day Wednesday. He told the teller he was armed and demanded money,...
Officer who tased Jim Rogers tells his side of story through court filings
PITTSBURGH — It’s been ten months since Jim Rogers died after being hit with a Taser at least ten times. Five officers were fired and a county grand jury is still deciding if criminal charges should be filed against any of those responding officers. Now, attorneys for Officer...
FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
Attorney: Dad of 3-month-old left in hot car in Upper St. Clair to be charged
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The father of a 3-month-old child who was left in a hot car is now facing charges.A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Khang Nguyen in connection with the death of his son, Kayden Nguyen, in Upper St. Clair in June. The warrant and the charges have not been made public, but KDKA-TV has confirmed the warrant.On a hot day in June, police and paramedics found the lifeless body of Kayden Nguyen in a child seat in the back of his father's minivan. His father told police that he had gone to work...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scottdale man found in North Huntingdon motel after removing ankle bracelet
A Scottdale man who was free on bail on drug and gun charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and hiding out in a North Huntingdon motel, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies tracked Donald M. Young, 46, over several days before apprehending him Friday....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence
A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
Mechanics facing charges after accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Two mechanics from a well-known dealership are facing charges tonight, accused of intentionally damaging at least one customer’s car. Jacob Ciarkowski and Aaron Eager are facing summary charges for criminal mischief and unlawful activities. State police are investigating and are worried there could be more...
Father of 3-month-old baby who died after being left in hot car for hours facing charges
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The father of a 3-month-old baby who died after being left inside a hot car earlier this summer is now facing charges. Led by an Allegheny County detective and followed by his lawyer, Khang Nguyen, 33, turned himself in to authorities to be arraigned Thursday morning. It’s the beginning the legal process for Nguyen nearly two months after the death of his three-month-old son, Kayden.
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
Washington County deputy sheriff dies after experiencing ‘sudden cardiac event’ on duty
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County deputy sheriff has died after experiencing what the Washington County Coroner’s office called a “sudden cardiac event” while on duty Wednesday. The deputy has been identified as Chad Beattie, 45, of Claysville. Beattie experienced the cardiac event on Wednesday...
police1.com
Pa. deputy dies from heart attack after foot pursuit
WASHINGTON, Pa. — A deputy died after suffering a fatal heart attack while on duty Wednesday. Washington County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Chad Beattie, 45, was responding to a call that involved a foot pursuit with a suspect who was wanted on outstanding warrants in multiple counties. After returning to his patrol vehicle, Beattie began feeling ill and collapsed, CBS News reported.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum
A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
Dive teams recover pickup truck from Westmoreland County lake
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews recovered a pickup truck that was found in a Westmoreland County lake Thursday morning. The mid-90s Chevy pickup truck was found by group of fishermen near the Bridgeport Dam around 9 a.m. Chopper 11 flew over the lake and saw crews pull the...
Man sentenced to 8 to 16 years for shooting last year
37-year-old Joseph Hogg pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and several other charges. According to a criminal complaint, Hogg told police him and the victim Brenna Richards were dating on and off, and claimed she was abusive.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township homeowners plead for help with dilapidated neighboring properties
Several Allegheny Township residents want to know what township officials can do about ongoing problems associated with rundown, neglected and vacant properties next to their homes. Three people attended this week’s supervisors meeting, all voicing their frustrations about living next to what they said are unsightly and unsafe structures and...
Police: Somerset County woman sets car on fire with ‘spell book’
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollsopple woman is behind bars after allegedly setting a car on fire using the “Wicca Book of Spells” and holding a loaded gun to her ex’s head. On July 30, 47-year-old Kristy Malzi set a 2012 red Ford Focus on fire at BK’s Klassics in Stonycreek Township, according to […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Reserve man who shot girlfriend in front of her children gets 8 years in prison
A Reserve man who shot a woman three times in front of her young children will spend at least eight years in prison. Joseph Hogg, 37, was sentenced Thursday by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Randal B. Todd after he pleaded guilty in April to attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and reckless endangerment.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking
A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison after being convicted of federal drug crimes, authorities announced Wednesday. Lamont Goodwine, Jr., 34, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to deliver at least 100 grams of heroin. U.S. District Judge William...
Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl.
